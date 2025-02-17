Hamish Kerr has lifted the lid on one of the greatest moments in New Zealand Olympic history.
His gold medal in the high jump at the Paris Games was the culmination of an excruciating watch for Kiwi viewers as much as it was a physical and mental battle for Kerr himself.
The number-one-ranked jumper and reigning indoor world champion nearly missed the final altogether after having failed his first two jumps at the height of 2.20m in the qualifier.
But it was a conversation with a fellow competitor in the warm-ups that Kerr has revealed gave him the belief in himself that he could not only make the third and final attempt at 2.20m, but win the event altogether.
Speaking to NZME’s Leaders Getting Coffee with Bruce Cotterill podcast, Kerr said one of his Olympic rivals had been attempting to disrupt his warm-ups ahead of the qualifier.