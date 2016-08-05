Peter Burling carries the flag of New Zealand during the opening ceremony for the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Photo / AP

Peter Burling carries the flag of New Zealand during the opening ceremony for the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Photo / AP

Welcome to our live coverage of Rio 2016 as the sport finally takes over from the simmering political and social unrest which has blighted the organisation of the Olympics this summer.

While the build-up to Rio has been dominated by fears over the Zika virus, concerns over health and safety and shock at the extreme poverty that the less fortunate experience in Rio de Janeiro, today signals a chance to put that all to one side and showcase the city in its finest light.

The Maracana Stadium hosts the opening ceremony of the Rio Olympic Games and Kris Shannon will bring you live updates across the course of the ceremony of everything you need to know.