Olympics: Welsh Paralympian Olivia Breen told sprint briefs are 'too short'

Welsh Paralympian Olivia Breen was left "speechless" after being told that her competition briefs were "too short and inappropriate". Photo / Instagram

Welsh Paralympian Olivia Breen was left "speechless" after being told that her competition briefs were "too short and inappropriate". Photo / Instagram

Welsh Paralympian Olivia Breen was left "speechless" after being told that her competition briefs were "too short and inappropriate" during the English Championships on the weekend.

Breen was competing in a long jump event in Bedford when a volunteer official commented on the athlete's Adidas briefs.

"I am always grateful for the incredible volunteers who officiate at athletics events," Breen wrote on Twitter.

"They do an amazing job and make it possible for us to compete. However, tonight I feel disappointed because just as I finished my long jump competition one of the female officials felt it necessary to inform me that my sprint briefs were too short and inappropriate. I was left speechless.

Paralympian Olivia Breen heads to Tokyo later this year. Photo / Getty Images

"I have been wearing the same sprint style briefs for many years and they are specifically designed for competing in.

"I will hopefully be wearing them in Tokyo. It made me question whether a male competitor would be similarly criticised. I hope no other female athletes had similar issues.

"I recognise that there needs to be regulations and guidelines in relation to competition kit but women should not be made to feel self-conscious about what they are wearing when competing but should feel comfortable and at ease."

Breen, who has cerebral palsy, told the Guardian she intended to make an official complaint to UK Athletics.

British shot putter Amelia Stricker echoed Breen's comments, suggesting that officials who made "unnecessary" comments should not officiate.

Olivia Breen celebrates with her bronze medal in the Women's T38 100m Final at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Photo / Getty Images

"Female athletes shouldn't be subjected to such criticism when there is already so much pressure on women to be 'perfect'," Sticker said.

"We are there to compete. You don't like the outfits? Don't officiate. We don't need officials adding unnecessary stress in those moments."

Breen won a bronze medal at the 2012 Paralympic Games in London for the 4x100m Relay T35-T38.

The 24-year-old also a world championship gold medal in the 4x100m T35-38 event in 2015 and another in the T38 long jump two years later.

She also won gold in the long jump title at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.