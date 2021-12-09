Olympics: Rio 2016 Olympian Julie Brougham dies, aged 67

Julie Brougham. Photo / Photosport

Julie Brougham, who competed as part of New Zealand's equestrian team at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, has died aged 67.

Brougham took part in her specialist event - the individual dressage - at the Games, becoming New Zealand's oldest ever competing Olympian. She was also just the third-ever New Zealander to compete in dressage at an Olympics.

Along with her horse Vom Feinsten, known as Steiny, Brougham also represented New Zealand at the 2018 World Equestrian Games in Tryon.

Following the latter performance, Brougham was diagnosed with abdominal cancer.

Equestrian Sport New Zealand said in a statement that Brougham was a true inspiration within a sport she filled a range of roles over almost three decades of participation.

"Julie has been many things to many people within our sport – a fellow athlete, a friend, a judge and an inspiration in everything she strived for and achieved.

"Her passion for all things dressage and the vast knowledge she generously shared with others will be a continuing legacy for riders who dream to follow and emulate the new standards she and Steiny [her Olympic horse] set for New Zealand."

Brougham is survived by her husband David and adult children Nicholas and Katrina.