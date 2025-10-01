Another New Zealand sporting power couple have locked in their future.
Olympic sprinter Zoe Hobbs revealed her engagement to SailGP champion Stewart Dodson on Instagram last night, calling it the “easiest yes of my life”.
The pair were engaged earlier this week, following the SailGP event on Lake Geneva- the first home event for the Swiss SailGP team, who Dodson is a grinder for after winning the league title with Spain last season. He was the first Kiwi athlete to win the SailGP title.
While they are both busy athletes who travel the world to compete, the pair have found a way to make things work for them. Speaking to the Herald earlier this year, Dodson said it worked out better for them that both of their jobs took them abroad.
Speaking after the event, Hobbs said she was looking forward to taking a bit of a mental break to reset ahead of next year, after running a full schedule with her season starting last December.
For Dodson, the news comes off the back of a third-placed finish for the Swiss SailGP team at the home event, which equals their best result of the season - setting the same mark at the regatta in Portsmouth in late July.
Dodson will be back on the handles this weekend for the penultimate event of the SailGP season in Cadiz, Spain.