Olympian Zoe Hobbs announces engagement to SailGP sailor Stewart Dodson

Zoe Hobbs and Stewart Dodson announced their engagement on Instagram.

Another New Zealand sporting power couple have locked in their future.

Olympic sprinter Zoe Hobbs revealed her engagement to SailGP champion Stewart Dodson on Instagram last night, calling it the “easiest yes of my life”.

The pair were engaged earlier this week, following the SailGP event on Lake Geneva

