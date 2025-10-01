Zoe Hobbs and Stewart Dodson announced their engagement on Instagram.

Another New Zealand sporting power couple have locked in their future.

Olympic sprinter Zoe Hobbs revealed her engagement to SailGP champion Stewart Dodson on Instagram last night, calling it the “easiest yes of my life”.

The pair were engaged earlier this week, following the SailGP event on Lake Geneva - the first home event for the Swiss SailGP team, who Dodson is a grinder for after winning the league title with Spain last season. He was the first Kiwi athlete to win the SailGP title.

While they are both busy athletes who travel the world to compete, the pair have found a way to make things work for them. Speaking to the Herald earlier this year, Dodson said it worked out better for them that both of their jobs took them abroad.