The 103rd New Zealand Open could be a case of third time lucky for Ben Campbell.

Runner-up in 2017 and 2023, the Masterton-born turned Queenstown local is hoping the comforts of home will help to finally get his name on the Brodie Breeze Trophy when play begins on February 29 at Millbrook Resort.

“It’s always nice playing in front of friends and family. I’ve come second a couple of times so it’s one you want to get across the line, being the national open it’s one you always come home for.

“It’s always nice sleeping in your own bed playing a golf tournament, it’s a great week.”

Millbrook is regarded as a tough track, with the rough a little longer than usual this year according to players after their practice rounds but with opportunities to score on the green.

Campbell says it being his home course means he knows if he can get his putter hot, he’s in with a chance.

“You’ve definitely got to get the putter going, a lot of the holes I feel pretty comfortable with off the tee so I think for me it’s just really working on that putting, getting the speed of the greens.

“My iron play is normally really solid. I think there might be a bit of bad weather coming later in the weekend so I think if I can just stay there or thereabouts. I think that Sunday, a lot of times you’re not feeling that comfortable but just having it on your home course you’re just that extra bit more comfortable.”

Ben Campbell is on a quest to go one better at Millbrook. Photo / Photosport

Confidence in his ability to card low rounds is something the 32-year-old says will allow him to remain relaxed going into the later rounds.

“I’ve shot 10 under round here a few times so even if you’re a few back on the Sunday, you’ve still got a good chance.”

The triumph of Campbell’s career came at last year’s Hong Kong Open, where he birdied the final two holes to beat former world number one Cam Smith and took out the title along with $585,000 in prizemoney.

The world number 254 says wins like that allow him to remain calm in similar situations in tight tournaments.

“It gives you a lot of confidence, it’s nice knowing you’ve got somewhere to play. I think it was just good going down the stretch like that, going up against Cam and when you’re making a putt like that when you needed to.

“The tee shot on 18, I was in between clubs and went for the aggressive one and put a great swing on it so I think when you’re in those situations again it’s great to have that confidence that you’ve got through it.”

On LIV Golf, the Saudi-backed tour that has shaken up the golf world since its inception, Campbell says his experience as a reserve for the tour was invaluable as he was able to learn from some of the biggest names in the sport.

“It’s great, you’re around the best players in the world. Seeing them prepare for tournaments and things like that. All the guys are taking it very seriously out there, you hear a few things but it’s not like that at all, the guys are grinding out there.”

“It’s been a great experience, you’re in the gym with the guys, you’re practising with the guys and when they’re out on the course you spend time talking to the coaches, trainers.

“Quite a few of the guys I knew already and then a few guys you got to meet, definitely some cool guys out there.”

Will Toogood is an online sports editor for the NZ Herald. He has previously worked for Newstalk ZB's digital team and at Waiheke's Gulf News, covering sport and events.












