Anthony Lamb was injured early in the NZ Breakers' win over the Perth Wildcats. Photo / Getty Images

NZ Breakers 89

Perth Wildcats 78

The New Zealand Breakers will be sweating on the fitness of Anthony Lamb over the coming week, with the star import injured in their win over the Perth Wildcats on Sunday.

Lamb suffered a non-contact lower left leg injury in the first quarter of the 89-78 win in Perth and needed to be helped off the court.

He was unable to return to the game, and still needed to be supported following the win to avoid putting weight on his leg.

It’s just the latest in a long string of injury issues to plague the Breakers’ season, right when the team looked as though they would be able to play their final stretch of the regular season with a full squad.

Finn Delany made his return from a calf injury in the match, playing 12 minutes off the bench, having not played since before Christmas.

Lamb has been a vital part of the Breakers machine this season, averaging 20 points per game, and had made a strong start to the contest in Perth with six points on just two field goal attempts, and three rebounds.

With Lamb unavailable, fellow import Zylan Cheatham took the reins in the scoring department for the Breakers with 24 along with eight rebounds, causing the Perth defence plenty of issues as he drew nine fouls in the contest.

Parker Jackson-Cartwright continued his impressive season at point guard with 19 points, while both Mangok Mathiang (11) and Mantas Rubstavicius (10) scored in double digits.

Izayah Le’afa and Will McDowell-White contributed off the bench alongside Delany, while Tom Abercrombie did some strong work on the glass.

The Breakers held the Wildcats to just 39 per cent on field goal attempts, leading after every quarter on their way to a win that showed how dangerous they will be should they make it to the playoffs.

It was an important win in the context of the season, too, as it lifts them to seventh on the ladder and just one win outside of the playoff spots with four games left on the schedule.

Of those four, three will be against teams above them on the ladder including the Brisbane Bullets who, after the weekend’s results, occupy the spot directly above the New Zealand side on the ladder.

Before those two meet, however, the Breakers will host the surging Illawarra Hawks in Auckland on Friday, before visiting No 1-ranked Melbourne United on Sunday.

NZ Breakers 89 (Zylan Cheatham 24 points, Parker Jackson-Cartwright 19)

Perth Wildcats 78 (Keanu Pinder 21 points, Bryce Cotton 13)

1Q: 21-16. HT: 46-39. 3Q: 71-63.

