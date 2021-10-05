NRL: Warriors star Reece Walsh fined and banned for two games after drug arrest

Warriors star Reece Walsh broke down as he admits to cocaine possession while on the Gold Coast. Video / Supplied

Warriors fullback Reece Walsh has copped a $5000AUD ($5234) fine and a two-game ban by the NRL after being caught in possession of cocaine.

Walsh was arrested by Queensland police in Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast in the early hours of September 25 and was found to be in possession of cocaine.

The 19-year-old has been charged with one count of possessing a prohibited substance and will be in court in mid-October.

The NRL integrity unit looked into the matter and handed down the punishment, adding that Walsh must complete education and training as directed by the governing body.

Walsh has five business days to respond to the punishment.

Walsh now faces three weeks on the sideline for the start of the Warriors' next season, after already having a one-game suspension for his role in an on-field melee against the Titans.

Warriors boss Cameron George told the Herald this week that the club may decide on further sanctions after the NRL's decision.

Reece Walsh. Photo / Photosport

The Warriors have also enlisted the help of NRL icon and former Broncos star Gorden Tallis to act as a mentor for Walsh and provide more support to the young rising star.

Meanwhile, the NRL have also come down hard on disgraced Melbourne Storm trio Cameron Munster, Brandon Smith and Chris Lewis for their roles in the club's white-powder scandal.

The three players were caught on video partying next to a white substance and have copped fines of almost $A50,000 collectively.

The Storm confirmed that Munster was fined $NZ31,403. Teammates Smith and Lewis were also fined $15,602 and $4187, with all three also receiving a one-game ban.