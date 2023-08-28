The Warriors showed great grit and determination to come back against an aggressive Manly side at home. Video / Sky Sport

The Warriors have been dealt a major injury blow on the eve of the NRL playoffs, with captain Tohu Harris sidelined with a back injury.

Harris has already been scratched for Saturday’s game against the Redcliffe Dolphins, the last regular season match before the finals.

It’s understood that Harris won’t make the trip to Brisbane with the squad – instead staying home to maximise recovery and rest time.

The full extent of the injury is not yet known but the timing is unfortunate, with the Warriors set to be involved in September football for the first time since 2018.

It’s believed Harris jarred his back in the second half of Friday’s 18-6 win over the Dragons, as he flew in to make a tackle. He was able to complete the match but started feeling symptoms on Saturday, as the Warriors completed their recovery session.

The club remains optimistic that Harris will play again this season but it’s difficult to be definitive about the time frame.

Harris was probably always going to be rested for the Redcliffe trip, since the Warriors have confirmed their top four spot but it is the following weeks that will bring concern.

Harris would be a massive loss, among the hardest players to replace in the squad. Aside from his leadership and work ethic, he brings qualities that few others can match.

Under coach Andrew Webster’s game model he has become one of the most important ball players on the roster, with the vision to put teammates into space close to the line. He has directly set up four tries with his passing and contributed eight line break assists. He’s also a ball carrying threat and an astute defender.

Perhaps most importantly, the 31-year old has plenty of experience of finals football – much more than most of the squad – with 12 playoff matches between 2013 and 2018, including two grand finals with the Melbourne Storm.

Harris has been managing a knee strain for most of this season but has still been a standout. He has averaged 136 running metres a match, along with almost 40 tackles. He has missed three games this season – against Cronulla (away), Newcastle (away), Roosters (away) – while his minutes were managed carefully in several others.

Webster has other middle forward options but no one that brings the all-round package that Harris has and the Warriors would have to recalibrate their game style to compensate for his absence.

