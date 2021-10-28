NRL: Warriors recruitment manager Peter O'Sullivan joins the Dolphins

Peter O'Sullivan. Photo / Photosport

The NRL's new franchise the Dolphins have reportedly made their first big signing at the expense of the Warriors.

High profile Warriors recruitment manager Peter O'Sullivan was granted a release from the New Zealand club to join the Dolphins, according to reports from Australia.

He will join newly appointed Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett as the new NRL club builds a squad capable of competing when they join the league in 2023.

O'Sullivan is considered to be one of the best talent spotters in the NRL and was responsible for signing Greg Inglis and Israel Folau, while also playing a role in the careers of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Billy Slater and Latrell Mitchell.

Been told Wayne Bennett and the @dolphinsnrl have made their first big signing, snaring high profile recruitment manager Peter O’Sullivan from the @NZWarriors @newcastleherald — Barry Toohey (@BarryToohey) October 28, 2021

Oh boy, big hole for Warriors! — Craig Norenbergs (@CraigNorenbergs) October 28, 2021

The Dolphins have already been linked with several players since being granted the NRL's 17th team licence and O'Sullivan will only boost their ability bring in strong talent.

The recruitment guru's departure could also have an impact on the Warriors, especially for prop Matt Lodge who is O'Sullivan's son-in-law.

Lodge has an option in his Warriors deal to leave in 2023, which means he will be free to negotiate with rival clubs from November 1, according to the Courier Mail.

Lodge is also close to Bennett, who he credits as helping save his career during his time at the Broncos, while having ties with Redcliffe – where the Dolphins are based.

The Warriors, meanwhile, are reportedly preparing big money bids for Sydney Roosters star Joey Manu and Parramatta lock Marata Niukore.

However, Manu could now become a target for the Dolphins, with O'Sullivan reportedly having a high regard for the Roosters star.