NRL: Warriors prop undaunted about first NRL match against childhood idols

Warriors head coach Nathan Brown talks ANZAC Day game. Video / Supplied

Warriors prop Jamayne Taunoa-Brown will fulfil a lifelong goal when he runs out in Melbourne tonight, even though he'll be playing for the "wrong" team.

As a kid growing up in the Victorian capital, Taunoa-Brown was not interested in AFL and had eyes only for the 13-a-side code.

He would religiously attend Storm games at AAMI Park and none were bigger than the Anzac Day clash with the Warriors, which often attracts their largest crowd of the season.

"I've been going to the Anzac game since I was a little kid, so to be a part of it, it's pretty special," said Taunoa-Brown. "It was something I always wanted to play in."

Taunoa-Brown, who has Māori heritage through his Napier-born father Brandon, isn't bothered about facing his childhood favourites.

"Being born and bred in Melbourne, I guess [I followed] the Storm more," said Taunoa-Brown. "But I'm happy to be here on this side now."

The game doubles as his first NRL appearance in Melbourne, after the Covid shutdown saw the 2020 Anzac fixture scratched, but Taunoa-Brown is used to waiting.

In an era when first-grade players seem to get younger, Taunoa-Brown, 24, is a late bloomer.

He represented the Storm at under-18 and under-20 level, then moved to Newcastle in 2016. He played New South Wales Cup and had an NRL trial but ended up in the local competition, before spending two seasons with Norths Devils in the Queensland Cup.

That looked to be the end of the road, before he picked up a train and trial contract with the Warriors, making his NRL debut in round one last season. He played 19 matches in 2020, taking his chance as the Warriors squad was hit by injuries and withdrawals, and has swiftly become one of the club's most important middle forwards.

"Given what happened last year, I probably played and got a lot more games earlier than expected," said Taunoa-Brown. "I was better for it, helping me improve my game and just learn the flow of the game a bit. That's helped a lot this year and I feel a lot more comfortable."

After missing three games due to suspension, the 1.94m, 116kg forward made an impressive return in the 20-14 win over the Dragons last Sunday, with eight carries for 68 metres and 29 tackles.

"It's given us a lot of confidence [but] I still think it's early," said Taunoa-Brown, when asked if the result was a turning point. "I think we've got a lot more in us. We [were] happy with that but we still know we've got a long way to go."

Taunoa-Brown might not have the steamrolling ability of Addin Fonua-Blake, or the back-fence runs of Bunty Afoa, but is developing into a solid NRL prop and hopes to prove a point to his home-town club.

"The Dragons have been going really well," said Taunoa-Brown. "So to get it over them was really good. We can take that confidence, coming up against Melbourne, a strong pack. We will have to do the same, if not even more, so really looking forward to the challenge."

Meanwhile, the Warriors' injury toll gets worse, with David Fusitu'a and Tohu Harris ruled out of the Storm clash, and confirmation that utility back Paul Turner needs shoulder surgery and is out for the season, after being injured against the Dragons.

"I don't I think we'll see him again this year, which is really disappointing, because although he only had two games, he was doing a really good job in that utility role off the bench," said Warriors assistant coach Craig Hodges yesterday.

Peta Hiku (dislocated shoulder) is also out indefinitely, though on a positive note, Adam Pompey's ankle injury isn't as serious as first thought, with Hodges saying the centre should be back in a couple of weeks.

Rocco Berry, 19, is set to make his debut on the right wing tonight.