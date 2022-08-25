Experienced prop Bunty Afoa hinted at the wider cultural issues at the club. Photo / Photosport

Warriors prop Bunty Afoa admits that poor preparation and a lack of professionalism from different individuals across the squad has been a root cause of their struggles this season.

The 2022 Warriors have been terribly inconsistent, epitomised by last Friday's 48-4 drubbing at the hands of North Queensland, a week after they had recorded an impressive 42-18 win over the Bulldogs at Mt Smart.

Heading into Friday's trip to Penrith (8pm), the Warriors have a 6-16 record and defensively they have been all over the place, conceding 30 points or more on seven occasions.

In the aftermath of the Townsville humiliation, interim coach Stacey Jones questioned the attitude and application of his team, saying that too many players didn't turn up.

In a candid assessment, Afoa said that Jones' comments stung – given his status as a club legend – but were correct.

"If we are not bringing our full potential to the game he can see it clearly and that is what has been happening [this] season, where half of the boys will come with the right attitude and the other half are slowly trying to build themselves into the game," said Afoa. "In the NRL you need everyone to be on their A game; you can't just have one week on and the next week off."

There have been notable moments of resilience within matches but all too rare, as the off days have far exceeded the times when everything clicks.

Afoa says the warning signals have sometimes been there leading into games, when training levels haven't been at the right standard.

"It's something you can see in the preparation and we need to knock it on the [head], we need to bring that right mindset," said Afoa. "When it's time to work, it's time to work and when it is time to relax, it is time to relax.

"Everyone is different. You kind of know when someone is off because you have seen the best of them. When they are on they are doing their job well and then when you see them not doing the things that they are good at then you know, 'oh, is he okay or is his mind here'."

Warriors prop Bunty Afoa in action against the Bulldogs. Photo / Photosport

It's quite an admission from an experienced player and hints at the wider cultural issues at the club, as they struggle to replicate the intense environment that is standard at the top NRL teams.

The 26-year-old emphasises that he is not immune from criticism, in a season where he hasn't always found his best.

"It's something I need to get right, it might come down to my preparation," said Afoa. "I know what I bring to the game and if I am not doing that in training then the boys can identify that straight away and tell me. That is the honest feedback we need to give to each other, if one of us not doing our job properly."

There are some mitigating factors, with the lack of a home base and the constant travel since late June, though Afoa doesn't like excuses.

"This is the business; this is the NRL," said Afoa. "We are professional athletes and we have to turn up."

However, Afoa can take pride in his personal record, as the only Warriors player to appear in every game this year.

He's been a solid presence off the bench, gaining a starting role in the last two weeks.

Despite limited minutes, Afoa is averaging 85 running metres a game, including plenty of invaluable work beyond the advantage line, and has a 95 per cent tackle efficiency.

The players held separate group meetings earlier this week (right edge, left edge and middle forwards), with Jones instructing them to set goals and find some belief for the final two rounds of the season.

"It's about finishing strong, then getting our heads around next year," said Afoa.

Friday is a daunting assignment. Penrith confirmed the minor premiership last weekend and have been imperious this season, with only three defeats (Parramatta twice and the Storm).

They haven't lost to the Warriors since May 2019 and the Auckland club are $13 outsiders with Australian bookmakers.