Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

NRL: The Warriors' biggest puzzle for 2022

4 minutes to read
The Warriors celebrate a try against the Raiders last year. Photo / Photosport

The Warriors celebrate a try against the Raiders last year. Photo / Photosport

Michael Burgess
By
Michael Burgess

Reporter

The New Zealand Warriors are seven weeks out from the start of their NRL season, but as coach Nathan Brown starts to get a handle on what his best side looks like, one puzzle stands

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.