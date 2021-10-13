NRL: Former Titans star Ash Taylor signs deal with Warriors for 2022 season

Ash Taylor has signed a one-year train and trial deal with the Warriors. Photo / Getty

Ash Taylor has been granted a career lifeline in a new deal with the Warriors.

The former Gold Coast star was officially farewelled by the Titans earlier this year after his highly-publicised $1 million per-year contract expired this season.

His new one-year deal with the Kiwi club is as a train and trial player.

It means he will earn around $1000 per week.

He is not included in the club's official 30-man roster, but the club has the ability to promote him during the season.

Warriors recruitment manager Peter O'Sullivan said in a team statement Taylor is worth taking a shot on.

"Ash has backed himself to recapture his best form with the chance of a one-year contract with us," he said.

"He has some very achievable targets set for him and is looking forward to joining the squad next month."

Warriors head coach Nathan Brown said: "Ash has had some challenges during his career but we all know what he's capable of and he also brings plenty of experience.

"It's exciting having him on board and looking to prove himself during the pre-season. He'll provide a different dynamic and we think the change of club could be just what he needs."

The Titans have now completed a clean out of their playmaking options with captain Jamal Fogarty earlier this week confirming a new contract with the Raiders.

The Titans last week also farewelled utility Tyrone Peachey, who confirmed a deal with the Wests Tigers.

The emergence of young Titans playmaker Toby Sexton this season spelt trouble for Fogarty, and given rookie fullback Jayden Campbell is likely to push AJ Brimson into the halves, there simply didn't appear to be room for Fogarty or Taylor on the glitter strip in 2022.