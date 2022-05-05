5 May, 2022 04:00 AM 2 minutes to read

Jamil Hopoate entering court in April. Photo / NCA NewsWire

Disgraced former NRL player Jamil Hopoate has pleaded guilty to his role in a cocaine importing scheme.

The son of former footy bad boy John Hopoate appeared in Downing Centre Local Court on Thursday after two months of being told he must enter pleas.

Hopoate was arrested in May 2021 after he allegedly accessed a truck linked to a massive $154m cocaine haul at Port Botany in May 2021.

Police allege Hopoate entered the truck and left with a backpack filled with fake cocaine, which police had secretly planted, before entering a car being driven by Leanne Mofoa, who also appeared in court.

Hopoate yelled "drive, drive, drive" before she sped off and almost hit a police officer, a court was told.

Police allege Hopoate then fled on foot and threw the bag away before the pair were arrested.

Jamil Hopoate during a Broncos training session in 2020. Photo / Getty

He was charged with one count of supplying prohibited drugs of a large commercial quantity.

The 27-year-old was granted bail in July last year with strict conditions, including that he live with his brother Will and he only leave the former Broncos star's Gledswood Hills home in the company of various family members.

Hopoate faced court on Thursday where solicitor Mahmoud Abbas entered a plea of guilty to the charge.

The 27-year-old's lawyer said there was a dispute about the weight of the cocaine.

Outside court both Hopoate and Mr Abbas refused to comment.

His co-accused Leanne Mafoa also confessed to a charge of accessory after the fact.

Both will face sentence in the Sydney District Court on June 10.

Hopoate was released by the Broncos at the end of the 2020 season and failed to land a new deal with a Sydney club.