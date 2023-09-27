All Blacks prop Tamaiti Williams gets his World Cup debut as he looks ahead to their clash with Italy this weekend with teammate Codie Taylor and forwards coach Jason Ryan. Video / NZ Herald

Shaun Johnson has missed out on the Dally M medal in agonising fashion, pipped by Newcastle Knights fullback Kalyn Ponga by a solitary point.

Johnson was one of the favourites for the award, after a career-best season, a major reason for the Warriors’ remarkable renaissance in 2023.

The Warriors halfback led the voting from round 20 and after the round 23 tallies were closed had an eight-point advantage on Ponga.

It all came down to the penultimate weekend of the regular season, as both players were rested for the final round, with Johnson holding a two-point lead.

Johnson gained three points from the judges for his efforts in the Warriors’ home win over the Dragons but Ponga got the maximum six (from a big victory over the Sharks).

It left Johnson on 55 points, with Ponga on 56.

Warriors coach Andrew Webster poses after winning the 2023 Coach of the Year award. Photo / Getty Images

Warriors coach Andrew Webster scooped the big honour for the men with the clipboard, ahead of Ivan Cleary and Kevin Walters, while Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Johnson, and Addin Fonua-Blake were all honoured in the team of the year.

In somewhat of a surprise, Tohu Harris missed out on captain of the year to Adam Reynolds.

Newcastle Knights fullback Tamika Upton picked up the NRLW’s Dally M honour.

The NRL Dally M award was a tense race. Payne Haas led the voting after 12 rounds, ahead of Nathan Cleary (27 points), Harry Grant and Nicho Hynes (both 25). Johnson was one of four players on 22 points, just behind Reece Walsh (24) and Latrell Mitchell (23).

But the 33-year-old climbed the leaderboard through the second half of the season, with a string of influential displays. He gained a maximum of six points for his performance in the win in Canberra in round 15, after four points from the tough home victory over the Dolphins.

In the NRL’s staged reveal, he was fourth on 33 points after 18 rounds. Johnson made his big move in the next sector, with maximum points from the memorable home games against the Sharks and the Raiders, but it wasn’t enough, with Ponga rewarded for Newcastle’s big run to finish the season.

Webster’s award was well received. It’s an amazing achievement – especially given what rivals Cleary and Walters had done this year – but he had one hell of a season.

NRL Dally M medal winner and Fullback of the Year Kalyn Ponga of the Newcastle Knights poses with 2023 NRLW Dally M medal winner and Fullback of the Year Tamika Upton of the Newcastle Knights. Photo / Getty Images

After thanking his wife – “she has let me chase my dreams, moved countries, become a head coach and have your first baby – in a different country” he paid tribute to his squad.

“I just want to thank the boys,” addressing the Warriors table that included Johnson, Watene-Zelezniak, Fonua-Blake and Harris among others.

“I love you so much. From the first day of training to where we are now it is amazing. I’m here because of you. I can’t thank everyone at the club enough.

“We have an amazing thing going on in Up the Wahs at the moment, a bit of a movement. It is special what is happening in New Zealand and I just want to thank you guys so much.”

Webster arrived at Mt Smart with three games experience as a head coach, after an interim spell with the Wests Tigers in 2017. But he was a natural, building a resilient team in pre-season who just got better across the campaign. They recorded a 16-8 record, which was the second-best in club history

2023 Dally M Awards NRL

Dally M Medal: Kalyn Ponga

Coach of the year: Andrew Webster

Captain of the year: Adam Reynolds

Team of the year

Fullback: Kalyn Ponga (Newcastle)

Wingers: Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (Warriors) Jamayne Isaako (Dolphins)

Centres: Stephen Crichton (Panthers) Herbie Farnworth (Brisbane)

Five-eighth: Ezra Mam (Brisbane)

Halfback: Shaun Johnson (Warriors)

Lock: Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane)

Second row: Liam Martin (Penrith); David Fifita (Gold Coast)

Prop: Payne Haas (Brisbane); Addin Fonua-Blake (Warriors) NRL leader in post-contact metres

Hooker: Harry Grant (Melbourne)

2023 Dally M Awards NRLW

Dally M Medal: Tamika Upton (Newcastle Knights)

Coach of the year: Karyn Murphy (Gold Coast Titans)

Captain of the year: Simaima Taufa (Canberra Raiders), headed off Kiwi Georgia Hale

Team of the year

Fullback: Tamika Upton (Newcastle Knights)

Wings: Jakiya Whitfeld, Julia Robinson (Brisbane Broncos)

Centres: Isabelle Kelly (Roosters) Mele Hufanga (Brisbane Broncos)

Five-eighth: Tarryn Aiken (Sydney Roosters)

Halfback: Ali Brigginshaw (Broncos)

Lock: Simaima Taufa (Raiders)

Second row: Yasmin Clydsdale (Newcastle); Olivia Kernick (Roosters)

Prop: Sarah Togatuki (Tigers), Shannon Mato (Titans)

Hooker: Destiny Brill (Broncos)

