Addin Fonua-Blake of the Warriors celebrates a try with his team. Photo / Photosport

Along with the injured Tohu Harris, the Warriors could rest more than half a dozen players for the match against Redcliffe Dolphins on Saturday.

With a top four spot secure, the game is essentially a dead rubber, giving coach Andrew Webster the option to prioritise the playoff game the following weekend.

There are varied opinions around rest and rotation but there is a lot of upside for the Warriors. Along with taking injury risks out of the equation, it would also allow players to recharge and recover from niggles and knocks, which offers the best possible buildup for the qualifying final.

Introducing some new faces would also add energy to the environment for Saturday and give game time to squad members who may be needed in the coming weeks.

Those who could be rested:

Shaun Johnson

The halfback is the most important player in Webster’s squad and has carried a massive load in 2023. He has featured in all 23 matches, even finding a way to play around the birth of his second child. Johnson is also managing a quadricep strain.

Shaun Johnson in action for the Warriors. Photo / Photosport

Addin Fonua-Blake

Has never played so well, or so much. Like Johnson, has been an ever present, averaging a remarkable 60 minutes a match in the engine room. He has already accumulated more than 4000 running metres (his previous career high was 3600) along with 645 tackles (previous best 544) and a phenomenal 1527 post-contact metres.

Wayde Egan

Egan sets the tone for the Warriors attack from dummy half and is a non-stop defender. The 26-year-old has darted over for five tries, while also contributing five try assists. Has missed four games through injury or concussion and left the field early in three others. Would surely benefit from a break.

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad

The fullback returned home with a point to prove and that shows in every match. Superb defensive organiser, willing runner, and key offensive weapon, with six tries and 14 try assists. Among the highest in the internal GPS calculations. Like Egan, has been affected by injuries and head knocks, replaced in four of his 20 appearances.

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad of the Warriors. Photo / Photosport

Dylan Walker

Arguably the NRL signing of the year, who has become a key game-changer off the bench. His versatility and impact are impossible to replicate, though he has carried several knocks through this season.

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

Missed the first six rounds through injury but an ever-present since. Fearless running style takes a physical toll each week and may welcome the opportunity to recharge.

Others: Marcelo Montoya (23 games), Adam Pompey (23) and Jackson Ford (21) have also played big minutes this season but Webster may want to keep the engine running with that trio.

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns. He has covered the NRL and the Warriors for more than a decade.