Novak Djokovic's father calls on Queen to intervene, calls Scott Morrison a dictator

Current world No. 6 Rafael Nadal said he felt sorry that Novak Djokovic was denied entry into Australia, but added that the he knew for months he could potentially face problems if he arrived without being vaccinated. Video / SNTV via AP

Novak Djokovic's father has called Prime Minister Scott Morrison a "dictator" and called on Queen Elizabeth to intervene in his son's visa drama.

In a speech delivered to Serbian media and that has been translated to English, Srdjan Djokovic said Australia had become a mockery of the free world.

It followed false claims from the Djokovic family that Australian authorities were seeking to arrest Novak despite his victory.

"Autocracy has shown its true face today. Contrary to the decision of the independent Court of Australia, dictator Scott ordered the arrest of my son, Your World Champion, Novak Djokovic, and deportation, banning him from entering the country for three long years," Srđan Đoković said. "The court showed that law exists in Australia, but Scott dared to take justice into his own hands.

Novak Djokovic's father says his son 'took the cross to go down in history as Spartacus, standing on the last line of defence of freedom'. Photo / Clive Brunskill, Getty Images, File

"I call on the Queen of Britain, Elizabeth, the leader of the Commonwealth, to intervene and protect the human rights of my son Novak Djokovic and to stop the political prosecution that has been carried out against him since he came to Australia," Djokovic said. "I call on all Australians and the whole world to raise their voice against terror, and the brutal human rights violations of the world's best tennis player.

"Australia has become a dystopia, a mockery of the free world, they treat Novak Djokovic, my son, your world champion, as a political prisoner. As a terrorist in Guantanamo Bay. They deprive him of the right to play, to individuality, to freedom of opinion," he said. "But I publicly claim: Political beasts will not break it! The whole world can now see a fake democracy led by one Scott.

"Novak is treated by the Australian government as an enemy of the state, not the best tennis player in the world who has always helped Australia with his donations in philanthropy. He is treated by ethnic racists as a lower-class citizen.

"The truth has come to light, Australia is run by political criminals who do not respect individual rights or court decisions. They do not respect the decisions of their court, they do not respect their legal system.

"As of today, Australia is a banana republic and my son took the cross to go down in history as Spartacus standing on the last line of defence of freedom.

"I call on all non-governmental organisations around the world and all people of good will who believe in justice and democracy, as well as the Queen of Great Britain, to get involved and protect Novak Djokovic from the torture against him."

Djokovic's mum, Dijana, also called yesterday's court victory "the biggest win of his career, bigger than any of the grand slams he has won".

His brother Djordje Djokovic said his brother has already been back on the court to train yesterday.

"Novak is free. A few minutes ago, he trained on a tennis court. He came to Australia to play tennis, to try and win another Australian Open.

"He has been branded in different ways for many years and he has always supported freedom of choice."