No complacency: All Whites brace for World Cup qualifying climax

Chris Wood in action during New Zealand All Whites v New Caledonia. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

If any All Whites have a sense of complacency ahead of the climax to the Oceania World Cup qualifying tournament in Qatar, a quick word with Tim Payne would add perspective.

Payne, whose positional sense and work rate from right fullback will be key in the semifinal against Tahiti on Monday (6:30am), is one of the few survivors of the 2012 Nations Cup tournament in Honiara.

In the current squad only Chris Wood, Tommy Smith, Cam Howieson and Payne remain from that infamous campaign, where the All Whites arrived as overwhelming favourites, only to be tipped up before the final, in one of the biggest shocks in the region's history.

Payne was a teenager plucked from the Blackburn youth academy, with 17-year-old Howieson also selected by Ricki Herbert, a few months after agreeing professional terms at Burnley.

"It was a long time ago but a wonderful privilege for Cam and myself," Payne tells the Herald. "It was tough but a great experience for an 18-year-old to represent your country."

The All Whites prevailed by a single goal over Fiji (1-0) and Papua New Guinea (2-1) before a 1-1 draw with Solomon Islands to finish group play.

It was a brutal schedule, with only 48 hours between games, compounded by intense weather conditions.

"You were playing in 36/37 degree heat, with 90 per cent humidity, against nations that were used to those conditions," recalls Payne.

The All Whites struggled to acclimatise, after a build-up tour in the United States winter, and a combination of circumstances conspired in the semifinal, with the fateful 2-0 loss to New Caledonia, which ended hopes of qualifying for the 2013 Confederations Cup in Brazil.

Payne watched from the bench that afternoon, as Les Cagous scored two goals in the final 33 minutes to stun the All Whites, who had nine veterans of the 2010 World Cup in their starting XI.

"We wanted to win that game badly," said Payne. "There were so many games on that one pitch and we didn't pull through that day. But you learn more from those experiences that don't go your way than cruising to victory. It's certainly something to touch on if ever in those situations again."

On the surface, the situation couldn't be more different this time round. The schedule is slightly less compressed, the fields are pristine and the winter weather in Doha is more forgiving.

New Zealand's squad is also stronger and deeper, while the Island nations have been affected badly by the Covid pandemic.

There's also a strong sense of unity and togetherness in this group, perhaps the most cohesive All Whites squad since the 2009-10 team.

"Danny [Hay] has been big on that since he started," says Payne. "We have started to get the identity of the All Whites back. Everybody understands what our culture is and we are all in this together, fighting for the same thing, to qualify for a World Cup. Since I made my debut there has been a lot of changes in that side of things which is fantastic."

Payne (28) is still adjusting to the demands of fullback, after playing the first seven games of the Wellington Phoenix campaign (and 19 last season) as a centre back.

The main difference is the amount of lung busting, high intensity sprints. Instead of between 200-400 metres, Payne's scale as a fullback can stretch from 600-1200 metres.

"I'm getting there but not quite there yet," says Payne. "It's about understanding games, when to go and not to go. Libby [Cacace] and I had a good balance at the Phoenix [in 2019-20]."

A decade on from Honiara, there is less possibility of a shock result over the next few days but the All Whites will still be wary, with the vagaries of football demonstrated again by Italy's unfathomable demise last week.

"We all want our country to play at a World Cup," says Payne. "We want to go out there and win this tournament, to get to the intercontinental playoff."

Tahiti, who lost 3-1 to the Solomon Islands in their only group game in Qatar, are ranked 159 by Fifa, nearly 50 places lower than the All Whites (111).

They have recorded two wins over New Zealand in 15 encounters since 1952, in Noumea in 1980 (3-1) and in Papeete in 1995 (2-1).

The All Whites have won all seven matches since then, without conceding a goal, though the teams haven't met since 2012.