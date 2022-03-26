Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

No complacency: All Whites brace for World Cup qualifying climax

4 minutes to read
Chris Wood in action during New Zealand All Whites v New Caledonia. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Chris Wood in action during New Zealand All Whites v New Caledonia. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Michael Burgess
By
Michael Burgess

Reporter

If any All Whites have a sense of complacency ahead of the climax to the Oceania World Cup qualifying tournament in Qatar, a quick word with Tim Payne would add perspective.

Payne, whose positional sense

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.