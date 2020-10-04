All the action between Otago and Hawke's Bay as the Ranfurly Shield goes on the line.

When Hawke's Bay Magpies captain Ash Dixon and his teammates took the Ranfurly Shield from Otago more than seven years ago, they didn't know how to handle it.

"We didn't really know what to do once we had it," he said with a laugh, reminiscing on the good memories of a 20-19 win at Forsyth Barr Stadium in in Dunedin in 2013.

"We were quite a young side and didn't quite understand it."

That's another reason why Dixon and his side want to repeat history with another successful Ranfurly Shield challenge against Otago this afternoon.

It had been amazing to see what that win, which broke a 44-year Log o' Wood drought for the province, meant to the region.

Dixon remembered veteran players from Hawke's Bay's dominant Shield run in the 1960s bringing in their photos from that era to show the 2013 side.

"I think it shocked everyone just to understand the magnitude, that it was felt by everyone."

Hawke's Bay coach Mark Ozich is confident his team are emotionally and physically ready for Otago, they just need to meet the unique challenge posed by Forsyth Barr Stadium and its roof, which creates better conditions for handling.

"It'll be noisy, the ball's in play a lot longer, the game is a lot more intense in terms of tempo," he said.

Dixon added that with the ball in play longer, his team would have to be ready to chance their arm.

The skipper is one player who will feel at home under the roof, given he has played Super Rugby there for the Highlanders since 2015 and lives in Dunedin for most of the year.

Marino Mikaele-Tu'u and Folau Fakatava are on the Highlanders' books as well, while Kurt Baker also played for them between stints in the All Blacks Sevens.

Loose forward Gareth Evans spent four years with the Highlanders before joining the Hurricanes in 2018, and also played for Otago during that loss to Dixon's Magpies in 2013, before returning to the Bay the next season.

Openside flanker Brendon O'Connor is the only other Magpies player from 2013 who will take the field today in a side that has just one change from last Saturday's 23 that defeated Canterbury.

Hawke's Bay last held the Ranfurly Shield in 2015, when they lost it to Waikato after 11 successful defences. The Magpies have had just one challenge since then — another loss to the Mooloos in 2018.

Today will see them play their 97th Ranfurly Shield match since their first, against Wellington, in 1905.

The matches include five against Otago, of which the Bay have won four. They won a defence 34-14 in 1934, lost a challenge 0-4 in 1938, won a defence 9-8 in 1967, the 2013 challenge 20-19, and, having lost and regained the Shield, won a 2014 defence 41-0.

- Hawke's Bay Today