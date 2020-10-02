Kiwi mare Probabeel is closing in on favouritism for the A$1 million Epsom at Randwick in Sydney, even from a dreadful draw.

The Matamata mare is the $5.50 second favourite with Australian bookmakers, sitting just outside $5 top elect Star of the Seas, even though Probabeel starts from barrier 16 and the favourite from the ace.

Victory for either would be a win for the New Zealand breeding industry as Star of the Seas was also bred here but Probabeel is a rare New Zealand-trained mare pressing for favouritism in one of Sydney's two glamour miles.

Her draw isn't ideal, especially as this year's Epsom doesn't look certain to have the usual fast tempo, but at least the long straight at Royal Randwick and the likely good4 surface suit Probabeel perfectly.

Advertisement

"We just don't want her to be wide without cover," says Probabeel's trainer Jamie Richards.

The two-time Karaka Million winner has peaked perfectly for the Group 1 and gets in with a luxury weight of 52.5kg, albeit with new topweight Mister Sea Wolf carrying only 56kg.

Although New Zealand eyeballs on Sydney will be primarily focussed on the Epsom (R7, 7.05pm), the Premier Stakes a race earlier holds promises plenty of intrigue.

Speed freak Nature Strip was a once dominant favourite for the A$15 million Everest in two weeks but after a fresh-up defeat and then some barrier issues at the trials he looks less than bulletproof.

That has left his champion New Zealand jockey James McDonald praying he can get the big horse into a relaxed rhythm inside the first 200m.

"I am sure he will be fine out of the barriers and there doesn't appear to be much pressure in the race," McDonald told the Herald. "But the key for him is getting into a rhythm and relaxing. When he does that he is enormous and hard to beat.

"If he doesn't it is going to be hard to hold out Classique Legend late."

McDonald is riding right in the zone, so much so he considered riding at 53.5kg.

Advertisement

He rates debutante juvenile filly Enthaar (R4, No 4) as "something a bit special" and his best of the day.