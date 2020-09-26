The Warriors will be without Adam Blair on the field in 2021, with the 15-year NRL veteran declining the player option on his contract and retiring from the game.

The club made the announcement yesterday, revealing Blair would be making his final appearance in this afternoon's clash against the Manly Sea Eagles – the final match of the Warriors' 2020 campaign.

"Adam has made an amazing contribution not just to the Warriors but to rugby league across the board," club chief executive Cameron George said.

"He has had a huge influence on our players, especially the younger ones, with the way he has gone about looking after himself. He sets extremely high standards off the field and in the way he prepares himself for every training session and every game.

"It would have been an incredibly difficult decision for Adam knowing he had the option to play on for another year but, in the end, [wife] Jess and the kids have come first."

While he won't be playing for the team beyond this year, he will remain with the Warriors in a "special role tailored to his strengths", George added.

With his retirement, Blair joins an already sizeable list of players who will be moving on from the club after the 2020 season.

Adam Blair will warm up for the final time for the Warriors today against Manly. Photo / Photosport

Prop Lachlan Burr confirmed last month the 2020 season would be his last at the club, while oft-injured hooker Nathaniel Roache, who has played just 26 first grade games across four years, also confirmed he was looking for a new club.

Earlier in the campaign, the club revealed veteran centre Gerard Beale would not be required beyond next year, while Patrick Herbert and Adam Keighran have not been offered new contracts and Stuff reports the club has been unable to come to an agreement with Isaiah Papali'i. Taane Milne is also off contract and expected to leave the club, while Leivaha Pulu remains without a contract for 2021.

With today's match against the Sea Eagles being the last for the club for many in the group, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, who is out with injury, said it provided the team with plenty of motivation for the match with has little else riding on it.

"I'm just trying to be the hype man," he said.

"I'm trying to keep the group nice and hyped for it, have a bit of fun and enjoy it because this is the last ride for a lot of us.

"There's a few players leaving and a few staff leaving, so it's all just been about enjoying this week."

Warriors' 2021 contracted players

Backs: Euan Aitken, David Fusitu'a, Chanel Harris-Tavita, Peta Hiku, Ken Maumalo, Kodi Nikorima, Hayze Perham, Adam Pompey, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

Forwards: Bunty Afoa, Leeson Ah Mau, Josh Curran, Wayde Egan, Kane Evans, Addin Fonua-Blake, Jackson Frei, Tohu Harris, Eliesa Katoa, Karl Lawton, Jack Murchie, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Agnatius Paasi, Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, Jazz Tevaga.