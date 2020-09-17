It is a training session that Rafael Cordeiro may have regretted being a part of.

The renowned mixed martial arts coach has been working closely with former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson, as the 54-year-old eyes a comeback to the ring.

Tyson is set to battle former fighter and fellow half centurion Roy Jones Jr. on November 29. It will be Tyson's first bout since his loss via retirement to Kevin McBride in 2005.

'Iron Mike' was synonymous with devastating power in his punches throughout an illustrious - and at times infamous - career. That was on full display during his latest session.

Advertisement

Mike Tyson almost takes his trainer's head off. Photo / Screenshot

Footage posted online by FightHype shows Tyson barraging Cordeiro with blow after blow, finishing off with a whack to the head as the video cuts. A couple of times prior Tyson looks to be aiming for Cordeiro's noggin.

The throws that resulted in 44 knockouts out of 50 career wins for Tyson no doubt left Cordeiro shaken. One comment read "Tyson still almost annihilating his trainers In his 50's lmao".

Another said "damn I think Roy should think this over".

By Californian law, both Tyson and Jones Jr. will need to exhibit their skill rather than seek knockout punches when they fight later in the year.

Jones Jr. does have a wealth of experience to fall back on with 66 wins to his credit. However if training footage is anything to go by, even 60 per cent effort from Tyson could be too much to handle. Retired heavyweight Danny Williams has expressed fears for Jones getting seriously hurt.

However, Jones Jr. himself told Sky Sports UK he is amped for the fight.

"He's still Mike Tyson, he's still one of the strongest, most explosive people who ever touched a boxing ring. If anything, I made a mistake going in with him. He's the bigger guy, he's the explosive guy," he says.

"When it comes time to fight, we're going to fight. If it comes down to bite, we're going to bite. Whatever has to happen, is going to happen, that's just what it is."