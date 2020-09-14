Kieran Read had ticked off just about all there is to achieve in rugby - except playing for his home provincial side Counties Manukau.

That was until the weekend when the former All Blacks captain made his debut in the red, white and black jersey.

And although earning his first cap for the club wouldn't come close to say, winning the Rugby World Cup, it was celebrated nonetheless as a "special moment".

In a video posted to Twitter, Counties Rugby shared the moment Read was presented his jersey from his dad.

Advertisement

"Special moment from the weekend - Kieran Read receiving his PIC Steelers Jersey from his Dad. Good to have you in the red, white & black brother," the post said.

Special moment from the weekend - Kieran Read receiving his PIC Steelers Jersey from his Dad 👏



Good to have you in the red, white & black brother.



🔴⚪️⚫️#WeAreCountiesManukau #SteelCurtain #RedWhiteBlack pic.twitter.com/4u7TYJRsI4 — CountiesRugby (@CountiesRugby) September 13, 2020

Read's first provincial game in 11 years ended with a somewhat predictable 41-24 Mitre 10 Cup defeat to defending champions Tasman on Saturday.

The 34-year-old was on restricted minutes as his body adjusts to taking contact again and he will sit out two away fixtures this season while he commutes from Christchurch.

He will, therefore, miss Counties Manukau's next match in Napier before returning against Northland the following week, but is otherwise available for the full campaign.