This year's Auckland 1A First XV rugby season was shaping to be the most competitive campaign in the competition's history, but Covid-19 has forced decision-makers to prematurely blow full time on the 2020 season.

The competition was put on hold once Auckland went into Covid-19 alert level 3 after round five of matches early last month, with hope that play would resume if the city dropped to alert level 2.

But this week, as Auckland remains at level 2.5, the Adult Rugby committee and Junior Rugby Initiatives committee met and made the hard decision to cancel the respective seasons, meaning the First XV competition is null and void, with there to be no winner and no promotion/relegation battle this year.

There is still a chance for the schools to play some rugby and take part in the final two rounds of competition should Auckland be given the go ahead to drop down to alert level 2 ahead of next weekend.

Scott Palmer, who is head of rugby at defending champions King's College, was pleased to get some clarity after playing a long waiting game.

"Up until now it's been very stop-start and there's been a lot of uncertainty around what is happening, but at least we can say to our players and boys, 'hey look, this is what's actually happening, but there is this possibility'. In that sense it's good so everyone can understand the situation and move on by digesting the fact there'll be no competition and no winner, but we're still trying to focus on the positives and hopefully we can still get some friendly games to finish the season for our year 13 boys," Palmer said.

King's College were sitting in second spot on a congested ladder, where just three points separated first and fifth after five competition games.

Palmer said they're grateful to have completed five rounds after there was a cloud of uncertainty cast over the competition at the start of the year when New Zealand went into its first Covid-19 lockdown.

Advertisement

Fans cheers at Kings College v Auckland Grammar. Photo / Photosport

"We're grateful we got some footy, like we got the game with Auckland Grammar School which unfortunately didn't go our way but keeping the tradition and giving the boys the opportunity to play those matches has been a highlight for sure," Palmer said.

At present, the team are continuing to train and Palmer is hoping for some good news next week so they can play their final two games and give their year 13s the send-off they deserve.

"It is important and I think it comes to that stage of what the boys want to do and also finishing on a high with your peers. I know a lot of the year 11 and 12s want to see the boys off properly by playing with them and it'd be good if they could do that by playing against two of the other top teams in Auckland in Kelston Boys' High School and Mount Albert Grammar School, which have been long time traditional games for us so it would be good if that was a possibility."

Auckland Grammar School went into level 3 atop the round-robin ladder after a gritty win over King's College and were chasing their first title since 2014.

Assistant coach Dave Askew acknowledges that while it's definitely a case of what might have been, it's important to look at the bigger picture.

"Championships are pretty hard to come by no matter what sport you play and I think if you survey kids around being in a team that's won, not too many have been involved in those teams with the nature of sport being so competitive so that's kind of the initial thought anyone has," Askew said.

Konrad Lotu-iinga contests a lineout during the match between Kings College and Auckland Grammar. Photo / Photosport

"I think most people understand sport is not just the here and now, it's about the journey and all these things that happen along the way are an opportunity to grow something in a positive sense whether it be becoming more resilient or being more reflective of the good times you took for granted."

Askew said after dealing with the initial disappointment of the season cancellation it's been valuable to reflect on the positives from the games they did play.

Advertisement

"Sport is so much more than just the outcomes so we're grateful and thankful we've been able to have the moments we did have. Included in that will be the Grammar vs King's game and I'm sure for the King's boys it's the same and so to have had that game this year regardless of the result for either team, it's something they've played a part in and for years to come they'll all say did you play the Grammar vs King's game and they'll all say yes and that's something not every rugby player at both schools gets to do."

Askew has his fingers crossed his year 13s haven't played their last game of rugby for the school and can create more memories before they depart.

"That's an important passage in life to be able to sign off on, so we desperately hope those students get the opportunity to know it's their last game and put the jersey on for the last time. Then they can accept that stage of their life is over and they move onto the next step because I think that's potentially what our summer sportsman found hardest to digest. It's that they didn't know it was their last game."

At St Peter's College, coach Dave Thomas said the first initial reaction to the decision was one of frustration coupled with disappointment.

"In saying that, I think our boys have shown great maturity in their head spaces and they've remained pretty positive to their credit," said Thomas. "We're careful not to do too much and prepare for a game in case it doesn't happen and build everything up to be cut off at the knees so to speak," Thomas said.

The team have continued to train over level 2.5 and Thomas said they're staying optimistic and hopeful but know players might not be able to put the school's jersey on again this year.

One of the toughest things for the schools to grapple with has been the fact all other schools around the country have been able to continue with their respective competitions under level 2, while the Auckland competition has been sidelined.

Thomas would love for the level 2 green light to be given on Monday.

"It's not easy that's for sure. When you're involved in a First XV environment you know the sacrifices and commitments people make throughout the preseason and season to get to that stage and to have to stop and stay home, you're watching other games around the country which is pretty unique and frustrating.

At Aorere College there's a feeling of missed opportunity.

Coach David Osofua said while the players remain in happy spirits, the coaching staff are gutted because of the potential they've shown as a team.

"To have the season cancelled like this is a pretty awful way to send off senior players and especially with the quality players we have, from a coaching sense not finishing the way we wanted to with the squad we have we weren't able to keep the momentum we were slowly building to try and topple one of the top four teams," Osofua said.

Aorere College were sitting in ninth position, after notching up two wins and three losses and faced the possibility of fighting to avoid relegation before the latest decision was made.

Osofua admitted guaranteed safety is a hollow consolation for the leavers involved in the current group.

"It is a bit of a positive that we can start early to prepare for next season which is awesome as we know we're secure for next year, but for the year 13s I want to send them off playing the best rugby of their lives which is schoolboy rugby. These guys won't understand until they leave school and so I still want to give them the best experience we can. It is a positive we can start early, but it's a shame we've had to start with not getting enough games under our belt."

Osofua has been trying to build pride within the school and said if they can play the final two games of the season it might be the difference between whether or not prospective students choose Aorere College in the future.

"One of our struggles is trying to engage some intermediate students to enrol in our school. Some go elsewhere just because they think rugby is better at other schools and so if we can tip over Sacred Heart College or St Kentigern College it might turn some heads and maybe some boys will enrol with Aorere College as a result, with the season cancelled it's kind of taken away what we can build for the future."