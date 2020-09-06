New Zealand Warriors forward Jazz Tevaga copped a "ridiculous" sin bin during Sunday's NRL match against the Parramatta Eels on the Central Coast.

In the 16th minute of the match, the Samoa international was tackled 30 metres out from the opposition tryline.

After he was pinned to the ground, Tevaga extended his arm and made contact with Nathan Brown's jaw.

Brown quickly reacted by shoving Tevaga back into the turf, and a brief scuffle erupted between a handful of players.

Once the chaos had cleared, Eels skipper Mitchell Moses was heard pleading with the referee, "He punched him. Can they check? Can they check?"

A chorus of boos echoed around Central Coast Stadium when replays were shown on the big screens.

"I wouldn't call it the crime of the century … I'm happy if they just play the ball," Fox League commentator Andrew Voss said.

Penrith Panthers great Greg Alexander pleaded: "Let's not overreact to what just happened there."

The commentators agreed it was not worth fretting over the isolated incident, but the referee adjudicated Tevaga had struck Brown in the head, and sent the 25-year-old off for ten minutes in the sin bin.

Jazz Tevaga of the Warriors is sent to the sin bin. Photo / Getty

Voss bellowed: "Oh no, he's off to the sin bin!

"Jazz Tevaga is now off the field for ten minutes for that? For that? He's got hold of his collar."

Alexander replied: "He struck him in the head? He pushed his head forward!

"That's ridiculous. That really is ridiculous. He still had hold of his collar and just pushed his hand up into his face.

"Play the ball would have been the best result."

Voss responded: "That is amazing … if that's the benchmark for the sin bin, rugby league is changed forever.

"I'm going to declare that on the run the worst sin-binning I've ever seen."

Speaking on Fox League, Former Brisbane Broncos player Ben Ikin called it "half a punch".

Parramatta took advantage of their extra man on the field, scoring twice in the following ten minutes and taking an early 16-0 lead.

However, the Warriors rediscovered their form when Tevaga returned in the 26th minute, scoring two sensational tries before the break, but the damage had been done and they couldn't hit the front as the Eels took the victory.