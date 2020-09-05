The first, and possibly last, All Blacks squad of 2020 is named today following the North v South thriller in Wellington.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster and his selectors will name a squad at 11am. However at the moment, it's unclear when the All Blacks will play a test.

Foster became All Blacks coach on December 11 and the last time the side took the field was November 1 in the Rugby World Cup bronze final against Wales.

The Covid-19 pandemic has already seen the postponement of home test matches against Scotland and Wales while the Rugby Championship remains up in the air.

According to NZME's Liam Napier, Foster's new All Blacks era is expected to usher in a host of rookies and welcome the resurgence of several former test prospects.

Standout Blues No 8 Hoskins Sotutu and dynamic wing Caleb Clarke, Crusaders outside back Will Jordan and two rookie locks, along with the recall of Hurricanes hooker Asafo Aumua and Blues loose forward Akira Ioane, could be among the main talking points when Foster unveils his first squad this morning.

Despite ongoing uncertainty over when and where the All Blacks will play this year, Foster may name an extended squad of between 35 and 38 players which leaves plenty of room to groom prospects and, ideally, have cover three deep in most positions.