The North

Karl Tu'inukuafe - 6

Strong as ever at the scrum and around the breakdown. Knows his role and plays it well.

Asafo Aumua - 5

Was reliable at the lineout, ran hard and flashed a bit of kicking ability. Showed small glimpses of his potential.

Ofa Tuungafasi - 6

Had some troubles at the scrum in the first half but came right in the second to pressure that of the South. Ran with intent.

Patrick Tuipulotu - 7

Put in plenty of work in the contact areas and was a good option at the lineout.

Tupou Vaa'i - 5

Put in a solid stint and worked hard to get himself involved around the breakdown.

Akira Ioane - 6

Tackled well and often, and showed some skill with ball in hand. Much better in the second half.

Ardie Savea - 6

Was unable to assert himself on the attack but did his job at the breakdown and was solid defensively.

Hoskins Sotutu - 8

Showed some individual brilliance to set up a try; ran hard, tackled well and was heavily involved in the contact areas.

TJ Perenara - 6

Only saw 40 minutes of action before making way for Aaron Smith but made smart plays and was solid on the defensive end.

Beauden Barrett - 7

Beauden Barrett was able to set the pace with his running game. Photo / Photosport

The fast pace of the game suited him as he exploited the gaps as they opened up and made plenty of good plays.

Caleb Clarke - 8

Was a force with ball in hand and proved hard to bring down. Covered plenty of ground in support play as well.

Anton Lienert-Brown - 5

Had a mixed bag on attack, with his handling letting him down on occasion. Was reliable as ever defensively.

Rieko Ioane - 8

Was terrific on attack, running some good supporting lines and showing his pace to score a double. Held his own in the middle on defence.

Sevu Reece - 5

Had the odd moment of excitement but generally struggled to get himself involved in the play.

Damian McKenzie - 7

Damian McKenzie impressed with a more characteristic performance. Photo / Photosport

Ran with freedom and found success with ball in hand playing alongside Barrett. The type of performance we expect to see from him.

Reserves:

Ash Dixon - 6

Ayden Johnstone - 5

Angus Ta'avao - 6

Scott Scrafton - 5

Dalton Papalii - 6

Aaron Smith - 7

Peter Umaga-Jensen - 6

Mitchell Hunt -5

The South

Joe Moody - 6

Strong at the scrum, made his tackles and was a common presence in the contact areas.

Codie Taylor - 6

Threw the ball well at the line-out and threatened with ball in hand. A solid shift.

Nepo Laulala - 8

Was strong at set pieces and made his presence felt at scrum time. Scored a try and made his tackles.

Sam Whitelock - 6

Went about his business in the usual fashion - reliable at both ends and around set pieces.

Mitchell Dunshea - 6

A solid option at the line-out, made some strong runs and muscled up on the defensive end.

Shannon Frizell - 5

Made plenty of tackles and some good early runs, but faded out of the action in the second half.

Tom Christie - 6

Defended well and tackled hard, worked hard around the breakdown.

Tom Sanders - 8

Tom Sanders was among the best on the field. Photo / Getty Images

Strong defensively and a hard worker around the breakdown, Sanders was among the best on the field.

Brad Weber - 6

Read the play well and took the right options when he got the ball.

Richie Mo'unga - 8

Took the right options more often than not, making a couple of impressive reads to set up tries. Suffered a blow to the head in the first half.

George Bridge - 6

Made some strong defensive plays and showed flashes of his attacking prowess.

Jack Goodhue - 6

Solid as ever in the middle of the park with his defence, contested kicks and ran great supporting lines.

Braydon Ennor - 5

Started well enough but suffered an early injury and was forced from the field.

Will Jordan - 8

Will Jordan scored the match-winning try. Photo / Photosport

Dangerous with ball in hand and scored two important tries - including the sensational match-winner from a Josh Ioane kick. Defended well and got stuck into his work. Has future superstar written all over him.

Jordie Barrett - 8

Got the better of all 50/50 plays he was in, defending well and using his size on attack. Kicked well from the tee and in open play.

Reserves:

Liam Coltman - 6

George Bower - 5

Tyrel Lomax - 7

Manaaki Selby-Rickit - 6

Dillon Hunt - 5

Finlay Christie - 6

Josh Ioane - 6

Leicester Fainga'anuku - 7