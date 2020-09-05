The North
Karl Tu'inukuafe - 6
Strong as ever at the scrum and around the breakdown. Knows his role and plays it well.
Asafo Aumua - 5
Was reliable at the lineout, ran hard and flashed a bit of kicking ability. Showed small glimpses of his potential.
Ofa Tuungafasi - 6
Had some troubles at the scrum in the first half but came right in the second to pressure that of the South. Ran with intent.
Patrick Tuipulotu - 7
Put in plenty of work in the contact areas and was a good option at the lineout.
Tupou Vaa'i - 5
Put in a solid stint and worked hard to get himself involved around the breakdown.
Akira Ioane - 6
Tackled well and often, and showed some skill with ball in hand. Much better in the second half.
Ardie Savea - 6
Was unable to assert himself on the attack but did his job at the breakdown and was solid defensively.
Hoskins Sotutu - 8
Showed some individual brilliance to set up a try; ran hard, tackled well and was heavily involved in the contact areas.
TJ Perenara - 6
Only saw 40 minutes of action before making way for Aaron Smith but made smart plays and was solid on the defensive end.
Beauden Barrett - 7
The fast pace of the game suited him as he exploited the gaps as they opened up and made plenty of good plays.
Caleb Clarke - 8
Was a force with ball in hand and proved hard to bring down. Covered plenty of ground in support play as well.
Anton Lienert-Brown - 5
Had a mixed bag on attack, with his handling letting him down on occasion. Was reliable as ever defensively.
Rieko Ioane - 8
Was terrific on attack, running some good supporting lines and showing his pace to score a double. Held his own in the middle on defence.
Sevu Reece - 5
Had the odd moment of excitement but generally struggled to get himself involved in the play.
Damian McKenzie - 7
Ran with freedom and found success with ball in hand playing alongside Barrett. The type of performance we expect to see from him.
Reserves:
Ash Dixon - 6
Ayden Johnstone - 5
Angus Ta'avao - 6
Scott Scrafton - 5
Dalton Papalii - 6
Aaron Smith - 7
Peter Umaga-Jensen - 6
Mitchell Hunt -5
The South
Joe Moody - 6
Strong at the scrum, made his tackles and was a common presence in the contact areas.
Codie Taylor - 6
Threw the ball well at the line-out and threatened with ball in hand. A solid shift.
Nepo Laulala - 8
Was strong at set pieces and made his presence felt at scrum time. Scored a try and made his tackles.
Sam Whitelock - 6
Went about his business in the usual fashion - reliable at both ends and around set pieces.
Mitchell Dunshea - 6
A solid option at the line-out, made some strong runs and muscled up on the defensive end.
Shannon Frizell - 5
Made plenty of tackles and some good early runs, but faded out of the action in the second half.
Tom Christie - 6
Defended well and tackled hard, worked hard around the breakdown.
Tom Sanders - 8
Strong defensively and a hard worker around the breakdown, Sanders was among the best on the field.
Brad Weber - 6
Read the play well and took the right options when he got the ball.
Richie Mo'unga - 8
Took the right options more often than not, making a couple of impressive reads to set up tries. Suffered a blow to the head in the first half.
George Bridge - 6
Made some strong defensive plays and showed flashes of his attacking prowess.
Jack Goodhue - 6
Solid as ever in the middle of the park with his defence, contested kicks and ran great supporting lines.
Braydon Ennor - 5
Started well enough but suffered an early injury and was forced from the field.
Will Jordan - 8
Dangerous with ball in hand and scored two important tries - including the sensational match-winner from a Josh Ioane kick. Defended well and got stuck into his work. Has future superstar written all over him.
Jordie Barrett - 8
Got the better of all 50/50 plays he was in, defending well and using his size on attack. Kicked well from the tee and in open play.
Reserves:
Liam Coltman - 6
George Bower - 5
Tyrel Lomax - 7
Manaaki Selby-Rickit - 6
Dillon Hunt - 5
Finlay Christie - 6
Josh Ioane - 6
Leicester Fainga'anuku - 7