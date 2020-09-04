The jockeys may be as good a guide as the tote for the $70,000 WRC Northland Breeders Stakes at Te Rapa in Hamilton today.

The 1200m Group 3 brings together some of the most promising three-year-old talent in the country, four of them unbeaten, while Unition and Taroni return after showing class last season.

Taroni finished third from a wide gate in the Karaka Million and the fact Leith Innes is wasting to get as close as possible to her 54.5kg is a clear tip of her ability.

"It is not easy getting that low and I probably haven't ridden at that weight since early summer but she is a good filly," said Innes. "She worked superbly on Monday and she can go very close but there are some sharp colts here."

Two of them are the Baker/Forsman stablemates Unition and Suffused and jockey Matt Cameron, who often rides the stable's best, is on Suffused.

"We think they are both quality colts but Suffused might be better suited to this race," says co-trainer Andrew Forsman. "He was very good winning at Taupo and has the zip which could be ideal over 1200m here. Whereas we think Unition could end up being a mile horse ideal for the Guineas or even get further."

Trainer Jamie Richards says there is slightly less to be read into the fact Danielle Johnson, who is a popular Te Akau choice for horses stable No 1 rider Opie Bosson can't ride, is on Yourpoint rather than favourite Need I Say More.

"Craig [Grylls] rode him to win a Group race last season so he has retained that ride but Yourpoint did trial very well last month.

"There isn't a lot between them but maybe Yourpoint is more forward right now."

Natural favourite

While Te Rapa kicks off the New Zealand racing spring today, there will be plenty of Kiwi interest in Sydney, too. Nature Strip, the Everest favourite part-owned by former All Black coach Steve Hansen, is red hot to win his comeback in the Concorde (R4, 4pm) at Royal Randwick. And exciting Matamata galloper Dragon Leap has his first outing since starting favourite in the Vodafone Derby on February 29 in the Tramway Stakes (R8, 6.30pm).