Somersaults are typically an action deserving of praise, but this one will have the Warriors reaching for tissues rather than tributes.

Toby Rudolf, the highly rated middle-forward for the Cronulla Sharks, has confirmed his future, and it lies in the beaches of southern Sydney. The decision to remain sees him backflip on a three-year deal with the Warriors.

The move over to New Zealand would have offered the Mount Smart club another rising forward to build around from 2021.

However a change of heart saw the 24-year-old go back on his word, and do what he could to remain in Cronulla. A month and a half later his renege is official, putting to bed a lengthy saga that, funnily, lasted longer than New Zealand's two Covid-enforced lockdowns.

It also adds to the Warriors' poor recruiting image over the last two seasons, which led to incoming club advisor Phil Gould expressing his distaste towards the club's lack of success, prior to singing on with them.

All the Warriors needed was two games to see the potential Rudolf had. He made his first grade debut for Cronulla in round one against South Sydney, and quickly showed off his impressive mobility for a sizeable frame.

The deal was all but completed bar an announcement in mid-May. As time ticked over that announcement complete with confirmation and acclaim from the Warriors' management still did not surface, before Rudolf signalled his desire to remain a Shark in late July.

"I am wanting to stay at the Sharks, and in Sydney, with my family for family reasons. I've told the Warriors that and they've been very supportive as well," Rudolf said at the time after having agreed to a deal with the Warriors.

The waters have been murky since, until the Sharks confirmed this week they had retained their man on a one-year deal. And the drama aside, it is a move Rudolf is pleased with.

Toby Rudolf has extended his contract with the Sharks, officially turning his back on a reported three-year deal he signed with the Warriors in May. Photo / Photosport

"I've thoroughly enjoyed my rookie season as a Shark, I'm enjoying my time here and with this contract extension I'm looking to build on what I've achieved so far this year," he says.

"We have a very strong playing group which I'm pleased to be a part of, and I'm keen to finish this year on a high note, to take my form into next season and to hopefully continue my improvement and development under John Morris and the coaching staff here at the Sharks."

If performance ever played a part, Rudolf probably made the right call. The Sharks are in the box seat for an NRL finals spot with a four-point buffer on ninth place on the ladder, with two wins needed to essentially secure their place.

The Warriors by contrast were in a slump when rumblings of Rudolf's reverse began, and while their form has picked up in recent weeks, they have a tough hill to climb to get into the top eight. The finals is possible, but the efforts needed are monumental.

Sharks coach John Morris says it is "amazing" news for the club to tie Rudolf down.

"It was always a priority of mine to retain Toby and he has shown with his impressive performances in his first year in the NRL how valuable a player he is.

"Toby has not only shone with his performances on the field but he is of outstanding character off it, a great team player who works very hard on his game and is very coachable."

Assuming Morris' evaluation of one of his rising talents is accurate, the Warriors truly have missed out on what looked to be a real coup.

Roster losses aside, the Kiwi side should not beat themselves up too much. Their forward stocks to help usher in a new era under Nathan Brown are strong. Ben Murdoch-Masila and Kane Evans will join next year and toughen-up the middle, Eliesa Katoa remains one of the most exciting young second-rowers in the game, and Jack Murchie is looking an absolute steal from Canberra.