New Zealand has more than 500 rugby clubs which makes selecting a 'First XV of classics', an endeavour sure to stir spirited discussion. Our selection criteria was based on All Blacks produced, championships won, history, uniqueness and rivalry.
We have tried to avoid, where possible, Marist clubs, High School Old Boys' and Varsity clubs because they represent massive institutions (the Catholic church; traditional single-sex state education networks; universities) rather than community.

Christchurch HSOB warrant a place on the list due to their unique reputation of being a first five factory and there's a certain varsity club that also makes an appearance through sheer weight of All Blacks and its indelible part of that particular province's rugby history.

The list is subjective and those clubs who feel aggrieved by their omission should write in for a potential redux in 2021.

Our First XV of classic Kiwi clubs will be rolled out three a week over five weeks.

Week 1:

North Shore Rugby and Football Club
Tukapa Rugby Club
High School Old Boys (Christchurch)

Week 2:

Petone Rugby Club
Manurewa Rugby Club
Glenmark Rugby Football Club

Week 3:

Ponsonby Rugby Club
Waitete Rugby Club
Morrinsville Rugby and Sports Club
Yesterday: Southern Rugby and Football Club

Today:

Nelson Rugby Football Club

By Liam Napier

David Havili grew up down the coast in neighbouring Motueka but he knew the proud history of the Nelson Rugby Club

