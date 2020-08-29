Warriors coach Todd Payten is taking his foot off the brake as his side continues its unlikely bid to make the NRL playoffs.

Optimism is sky high around the Warriors after they crushed the Knights 36 - 6, even though they remain 9-1 outsiders to make the top eight because their winning run may have come too late.

The club's immediate task will be to retain the services of wing George Jennings and prop Daniel Alvaro, who are on loan from Parramatta, when they play the Eels on Sunday. And the third-placed Eels are unlikely to be in a generous mood, after being crushed 38 - 0 by the Rabbitohs.

Jennings has been in terrific form for the Warriors, and provided a match highlight on Saturday when he smashed through Newcastle playmaker Mitchell Pearce. Pearce was pivotal to the hopes of the injury-hit Knights, and while he carried on the battered captain did not exert any influence on the game in the second half.

Alvaro has been part of a Warriors pack which, ironically, appears to have been strengthened by the addition of loan players this year.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck celebrates with teammates after scoring. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

The Warriors may have to win all four of their remaining games to have a chance of overhauling the eighth placed Sharks but interim coach Payten said he did not want pressure to shackle his side.

"We're a good team, we're building, I think the belief is definitely growing, and they are enjoying themselves," he said.

"It's possible (making the finals) but we play a Parramatta team who are going to be desperate, they are physical, they're big, I reckon that will be our biggest test coming up this week. We'll see where we're at.

"We haven't had a conversation (about the finals) although it's probably going to start in the media. But for us it's pretty simple - my message is about everyone getting their job done. When it does, you get results like this, or at the very least come way with the win.

"We're pretty inexperienced (in dealing with hype) and it's my job to keep a lid on it. But in the same sentence our group enjoys freedom, and if I come down on them and try to rein them in it can hurt their footy.

"At the moment I'm letting them go and will run with what we're doing, see where it takes us."

Payten said Jennings and Alvaro want to stay with the Warriors. Warriors chief executive Cameron George will work on resolving the issue today.

Jazz Tavaga reacts after scoring. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

One of the many impressive features in the latest win was the way the Warriors patiently kept a foot on the Knights' throat until they cracked.

Inexperienced halfback Chanel Harris-Tavita played a huge part in that, an encouraging sign after veteran playmaker Blake Green left mid-season for the Knights.

Payten said one moment in the Tamworth game showed that Harris-Tavita is making huge strides.

"I've said a few times how much I admire him as a person and a footballer," Payten said.

"He handled this year very well, didn't drop his head or kick stones when he was left out. He was very professional, worked on his game, he soaks up information.

"He followed Greenie around, picked up a lot of stuff in terms of talk and direction and I've seen that unfold.

"What I did like about Chanel today came when there was an opportunity to shift through the midfield and Tohu Harris didn't pass him the ball.

"I actually saw him give Tohu a rocket and a mouthful which is the development we needed from him.

"It's a tough gig for young halves to tell those senior players where to go and what to do and I'm starting to see that."