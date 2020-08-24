Olympic sprinting legend Usain Bolt has reportedly contracted Covid-19 just a week after hosting a star-studded birthday party, according to Jamaican media.

The eight-time Olympic champion posted a video on Instagram saying he was self-isolating but didn't confirm the reports.

"Good morning everybody, just waking up. Like everybody, I've checked social media, social media's saying I'm confirmed [that he has coronavirus]. I did a test on Saturday because I have work [overseas]"

'I'm trying to be responsible so I'm going to stay in for me and my friends. Also, I have no symptoms.

"I'm going to quarantine myself and wait to see what the protocol is. Until then, I'm quarantined by myself and just taking it easy. Be safe out there."

In the last 24 hours, 116 new Covid-19 cases have been identified in Jamaica, with 622 active cases on the island nation.

The Jamaican celebrated his 34th birthday last week with a bash that the Daily Mail reports included Manchester City and England football star Raheem Sterling as well as cricket great Chris Gayle.