Live updates of the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500.

Lap 7 of 200:

Dixon still leads but the day is over for Aussie driver James Davison as his right front tyre catches alight. It's stunning scenes as he continues to drive with the wheel flaming as he attempts to get to the pits but has to pull over as the fire spreads. He safely gets out of the car but his Indy 500 is over.

The back third of the pack all pit to go into a different sequence than the leaders.

Running order: 1: Dixon, 2: Ryan Hunter-Reay, 3: Takuma Sato, 4: Marco Andretti.

Lap 1 of 200: In a pre-race interview Scott Dixon said you don't want to lead this race, it's better to sit behind. Well he's taken the lead right from the start, getting ahead of Marco Andretti.

6.15am: The pre-race ceremony begins with a prayer, the Last Post and the American national anthem.

Dixon sits on row one with Marco Andretti and Takuma Sato. Sitting behind them is the trio of Rinus Veekay, Ryan Hunter-Reay and James Hinchcliffe.

Some big names much further back. Will Power is on row eight next to Tony Kannan, while Simon Pagenaud and Fernando Alonso are a further row behind them.

Pre-race: Scott Dixon will start in second after posting the second quickest time behind Marco Andretti - son of Michael and grandson of racing icon Mario.

It will be the fourth time in 18 starts at Indianapolis that the New Zealander will start on the front row.

Dixon won the 2008 Indy 500 and has had a top three finish on three other occasions.

Marco Andretti was two months old the last time his venerable facing family led the field to green at the Indianapolis 500. In this strange pandemic-plagued season, he ended a 33-year Andretti drought by winning the pole.

That darned "Andretti Curse" has haunted three generations of racers at Indianapolis Motor Speedway since 1969, when Mario Andretti won his only Indy 500. Now his grandson, with a lightning-fast and fearful four laps around the speedway, has cleared the first hurdle toward an elusive victory.