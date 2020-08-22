Perth Glory 1

Wellington Phoenix 0

The Wellington Phoenix's A-League season has come to a disappointing end, going down 1-0 to Perth Glory in their elimination final at Bankwest Stadium.

A first-half strike from Joel Chianese was enough to settle the contest and despite intense pressure and firing off 32 shots to Perth's 15, the Phoenix were unable to find an equaliser and have exited the finals series at the first time of asking.

On another day, one of Wellington's plethora of chances would have found its way into Glory's net, but a combination of well-organised defending, excellent goalkeeping and a fair amount of fortune saw Perth hold their lead and advance at the Phoenix's expense.

The Phoenix will be left to rue their inability to finish their opportunities and nine weeks after jetting out of New Zealand's capital to continue the A-League season in New South Wales, their Australian adventure ended in anything but the fashion they had hoped for.

The game's only goal came after 18 minutes when Chianese, who had scored twice for Sydney FC in a finals match against Wellington eight years ago, latched onto a neat through ball from Jake Brimmer, sped between two defenders and produced a tidy left-footed finish to beat Phoenix goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic from 15 yards.

Joel Chianese scores the winning goal for the Perth Glory. Photo / Getty

Going behind was the catalyst for an increased first-half intensity from the Phoenix who won a raft of set pieces and eventually attempted 17 shots before the break without opening their account. In particular, two goal-bound efforts from Ulises Davila were brilliantly saved by Liam Reddy, who ten years ago was the penalty shootout hero as the Phoenix beat the Glory in their first finals match. A decade on, and now with Glory, he was a formidable final barrier in the path of his former side.

As the second half wore on, Wellington's attack became more and more desperate. Reno Piscopo flashed a right-footed effort just wide of the post, Steven Taylor was unable to direct a volley on target from a narrow angle and the outstanding Libby Cacace – in what will be his last game for the club – becoming increasingly more prominent, driving deep into enemy territory time and again to set up chances which went unconverted.

As the game entered its final quarter, Jaushua Sotirio spurned a chance from a handy position after a run and cross from fullback Callan Elliot. There was also a suggestion of a Phoenix penalty when Tomislav Mrcela's high foot seemed to make contact with substitute Callum McCowatt, but referee Alex King saw nothing untoward. As time ticked down, David Ball's swivel-volley cannoned off the crossbar.

In what was Wellington's 350th A-League game and ninth finals match in their 13-year history, Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay handed a start to Sotirio ahead of McCowatt in the attacking quartet. Veteran defender Luke Devere was also a late scratching with a groin strain, meaning Te Atawhai Hudson-Wihongi partnered Taylor in central defence.

The win sees Glory advance to face Sydney FC in the second semifinal on Wednesday night. Melbourne City will meet the winner of tomorrow night's second elimination final between Brisbane Roar and Western United.

