The Wellington Phoenix have quickly transitioned into "must-win" mode ahead of the A-League finals.

Having gone winless in their last four, and won only once in six outings since the competition restart, the Phoenix now face a simple, ruthless equation in tomorrow night's elimination final against Perth Glory - lose and you're out.

"I don't care if we win ugly," said captain Steven Taylor.

"It's about making sure we win, whether it's 90 minutes, extra time or a penalty shootout, it doesn't matter as long as we win."

Neither side has any real momentum going into the game with Perth's recent form also tepid. Wellington's sole post-Covid victory was against Perth, a 2-1 win a month ago with a Ulises Dávila penalty proving the difference.

"In finals football, you can't judge people by their current form," said Taylor.

"Even from my experience back home, playing in the big derby games, I remember going into games full of confidence because we'd (gone) six or seven unbeaten, but you can get beat."

One of the Phoenix's most pressing issues since the competition resumption has been goal scoring, with just five in the last six games, and only three from open play.

As a result, coach Ufuk Talay has focused on finishing in the lead-up to the game, looking to recapture the confidence which had the side in such good shape before lockdown.

"You look at our last game – if we'd scored an early goal against Newcastle it could have been a three, four or five-nil win," argued Talay.



"But when you don't score and keep pushing, at times you become a bit vulnerable and can concede and it's always hard, no matter who you're playing, to get back into the game.

"But if we score a goal early, we'll run over the top of teams," Talay said.

The Phoenix's record against Perth is mixed, with the Glory winning the previous four meetings before Wellington's victory last month. Games between the two have been dubbed "distance derbies" but any travel factor is nullified this time with both sides based in New South Wales.