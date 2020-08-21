The Wellington Phoenix have quickly transitioned into "must-win" mode ahead of the A-League finals.
Having gone winless in their last four, and won only once in six outings since the competition restart, the Phoenix now face a simple, ruthless equation in tomorrow night's elimination final against Perth Glory - lose and you're out.
"I don't care if we win ugly," said captain Steven Taylor.
"It's about making sure we win, whether it's 90 minutes, extra time or a penalty shootout, it doesn't matter as long as we win."
Neither side has any real momentum going into the game with Perth's recent form also tepid. Wellington's sole post-Covid victory was against Perth, a 2-1 win a month ago with a Ulises Dávila penalty proving the difference.
"In finals football, you can't judge people by their current form," said Taylor.
"Even from my experience back home, playing in the big derby games, I remember going into games full of confidence because we'd (gone) six or seven unbeaten, but you can get beat."
One of the Phoenix's most pressing issues since the competition resumption has been goal scoring, with just five in the last six games, and only three from open play.
As a result, coach Ufuk Talay has focused on finishing in the lead-up to the game, looking to recapture the confidence which had the side in such good shape before lockdown.
"You look at our last game – if we'd scored an early goal against Newcastle it could have been a three, four or five-nil win," argued Talay.
"But when you don't score and keep pushing, at times you become a bit vulnerable and can concede and it's always hard, no matter who you're playing, to get back into the game.
"But if we score a goal early, we'll run over the top of teams," Talay said.
The Phoenix's record against Perth is mixed, with the Glory winning the previous four meetings before Wellington's victory last month. Games between the two have been dubbed "distance derbies" but any travel factor is nullified this time with both sides based in New South Wales.
"We're up against a quality side that's very well structured with players who can hurt you if you give them space and time," Taylor said.
"They have players who have played in grand finals before. They know what it takes to win. We know we have to be on our guard."
Nerves are inevitable before do-or-die matches, especially for those experiencing finals football for the first time. Talay and Taylor have encouraged the younger players to convert their nervous energy into adrenaline and embrace what will be the biggest game of their lives.
"It's an exciting week," said Talay.
"We spoke to the players about enjoying what they've earned. It's a great time for our visa players but also for our younger players to experience playing finals football.
"I know what this team can do and what they've achieved this season. This group can achieve anything they put their mind to.
"It comes down to executing the game plan and this group can do it."