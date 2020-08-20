COMMENT:

Depending on who you listen to, momentum is either a crucial part of sporting success, an empty buzzword that counts for nothing, or somewhere in between.

Those who extol the virtues of momentum point to the fact that sides which get on a winning streak seem harder to contain and clearly take confidence from their most recent exploits into the next game.

But the doubters say regardless of how many times you've won in succession, a team is only ever one poor performance away from losing their impetus and going the other way.

Irrespective of your viewpoint, the fact is the Phoenix had won a club-record-equalling four straight games before Covid halted the A-League season, but have managed just a solitary victory in six outings since the resumption.

It's been a puzzling drop in form from a team that were flying in mid-March. Every time the Phoenix played, fans watched on with expectation rather than hope and the players themselves shared that optimism. Midfielder Cameron Devlin said it was a feeling he'd never before experienced; a certainty the Phoenix would win every time they took the field.

But now, the passing movements aren't as fluid, the finishing nowhere near as clinical, the swagger not so obvious. The Phoenix certainly haven't become a bad team overnight (or over-Covid) but they have struggled to recapture the formula which had them in such fine fettle five months ago.

Players who were previously dominant are now less influential, most notably Mexican playmaker Ulises Davila who sprinkled much of the magic dust which allowed the Phoenix to soar pre-lockdown, but now looks a little out of sorts. Without his inspiration, those around him haven't quite been able to fill the attacking void.

The goals have dried up with just three from open play in six matches. That can't necessarily though be traced to a lack of chance creation with the Phoenix dominating the first half hour of their most recent loss to Newcastle without being able to put the ball in the net. Watching the Jets defending desperately under the onslaught, you felt one goal would open the floodgates, but when it didn't come, Newcastle's confidence grew as Wellington's dissipated.

The reality is the Phoenix have the tools and artillery to account for Perth Glory and would go into a semifinal against Melbourne City knowing they'd beaten them in their last encounter. Even runaway minor premiers Sydney FC or the resurgent Western United in a grand final would feel like step this team could take. Or more correctly, a step this team at their best could take. Because at the top of their game, they can match – and better – anyone in the A-League.



It's felt recently as though the Phoenix are just one good performance away from refinding their mojo. The problem is the opportunities to produce that shackle-breaking showing have all but run out. Play badly on Saturday night and the Phoenix season is over. But play well and the momentum which has deserted them in the last six weeks may just return in the nick of time. Finals time.