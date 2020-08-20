The Wellington Phoenix will face Perth Glory in Saturday night's A-League elimination final. Here are some key facts to know about the team from out west - and four Phoenix players who hold the key to beating them.

Playoff pedigree

The Glory have been involved in the A-League finals in six of the last nine seasons and only missed out in 2014-15 because of a points deduction for a salary cap breach. They've twice made the grand final, including last year, but have yet to lift the A-League championship trophy.

The boss

Former Socceroos defender Tony Popovic is one of the most highly regarded Australian coaches, having guided Western Sydney Wanderers to an Asian Champions League crown at their first attempt in 2014. Now in his second season at Glory, Popovic is famously fanatical about fitness with players on strict nutritional regimes and undergoing regular skin-fold testing. Sons Kristian (19) and Gabriel (17) are also part of Perth's first-team squad.

Danger man

Bruno Fornaroli is one of the A-League's most lethal marksmen, scoring 61 times in 96 A-League matches for Melbourne City and Perth Glory. The Phoenix are one of his favourite opponents; the Uruguayan has scored nine goals in 11 previous meetings and been on the winning side on eight occasions.

Form slump

Callum McCowatt of the Phoenix in action against Perth. Photo / Photosport

The Glory justified their strong pre-season favouritism pre-Covid, spending all of January and February in the top three. However, six losses in their last nine games have seen them drop away and while they always looked likely to play finals football, they've stumbled rather than stormed into the playoffs.

Missing link

The Glory's talisman in the past two seasons has been playmaker Diego Castro, who lit up the A-League with an audacious range of skills. However the Spaniard hasn't returned to the side post-Covid, leaving a significant hole in Perth's attacking arsenal.

Familiar faces

The Glory squad contains three players who have worn the Phoenix shirt. Goalkeeper Liam Reddy was a finals hero when Wellington made the playoffs for the first time in 2009/10, combative midfielder Vince Lia played 197 times for the Nix in a 10-season stay and fullback Jacob Tratt spent the 2016/17 season in New Zealand's capital. All Whites defender Dane Ingham is also on the Glory roster.

The three most important Phoenix players ... and an unsung hero.



Stefan Marinovic

Phoenix keeper Stefan Marinovic makes a save against Perth. Photo / Photosport

When Polish custodian Filip Kurto left the Phoenix after being named the competition's best goalkeeper last year, many wondered who could possibly replace him. In All Whites stopper Marinovic, they've actually upgraded. The towering keeper has been an ever-present this season, mixing superb reflex saves with an imposing penalty area presence to create a steadfast final line of defence.

Libby Cacace

Now comfortably the best fullback in the A-League, it's Cacace's attacking ability which makes him so crucial to Wellington's success. Combining pace, power and excellent close control, every time he gets the ball in the opposition half, be it the second or 92nd minute, it feels like something is about to happen. Destined for bigger and brighter things, he has the chance to mark his exit with an influential finals series.

Ulises Davila

Ulises Davila was a pre-lockdown standout for the Phoenix. Photo / Photosport

The Mexican midfielder was a pre-Covid revelation with goals, assists and moments of magic in almost every game marking him as the A-League's most dangerous playmaker. Since the resumption, Davila hasn't been as influential, but if the Nix are to go deep into the finals, they need Davila firing again and back to the form which had him in the Johnny Warren Medal conversation as the competition's best player.

Matti Steinmann

The German midfielder has quietly gone about his business in his first A-League season, providing a stabilising presence at the base of Wellington's midfield. Comfortable on the ball, unflappable under pressure and not afraid to get involved in physical exchanges, Steinmann is one of those rare but valuable players who somehow defines how the team will perform. If he plays well, so too do the Phoenix.