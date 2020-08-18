In their thirteenth season of existence, the Wellington Phoenix will play A-League finals football for the sixth time. Jason Pine looks back on their previous playoff appearances.

2009/10

Elimination final, 21 February 2010, Wellington

Wellington

Elimination final, 7 March 2010, Wellington

Preliminary Final, 13 March 2010, Sydney

2010/11

Elimination final, 18 February 2011, Adelaide

2011/12

Elimination final, 30 March 2012, Wellington

Elimination final, 7 April 2012, Perth

2014/15

Elimination final, 3 May 2015, Wellington

2018/19

Elimination final, 3 May 2019, Melbourne