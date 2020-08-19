Waikato Mooloo Mitch Jacobson bleeds red, yellow and red blood and has been a part of their Mitre 10 Cup squad since 2015.

Te Awamutu born Jacobson, 24, has been playing club rugby for his local Hautapu team after a stint in Japan with Super Rugby side the Sunwolves, having to return to New Zealand due to Covid-19.

This Saturday sees his team take on a strong Ōtorohanga team in the final of Waikato Premier rugby after overcoming Melville 24-14 in the semifinal.

"It's been really good. I missed three games due to a niggle but I'm getting back into it and enjoying running around with the lads at Hautapu," said Jacobson.

With the 2020 Mitre 10 Cup due to start on September 11, Jacobson will be raring to go.

"The best thing is that I have always aspired to be a part of the Waikato team, obviously growing up here and always supporting them it was a proud moment getting my first game."

His passion for Waikato rugby has been a part of his life for many years.

"From being a young fella where I was quite fanatical about Waikato and Chiefs rugby, doing all the classic things like collecting posters and going to games. I have awesome memories of Possum (Warren Allen) with his chainsaw and the lolly scrambles after the matches."

This season should see Jacobson earn his half-century of caps for the province as he already has 46 to his name.

So far, his highlight is winning the 2018 Mitre 10 Cup championship along with a couple of Ranfurly Shield wins.

Jacobson had played three Super Rugby games for the Chiefs in 2019 before signing with the Sunwolves in 2020.

"I think having the experience of getting to start a number of Super Rugby matches was big for my confidence. Getting to mix it with teams like the Chiefs and Crusaders was really enjoyable," he said.

"I think it's pretty hard to come back with new ideas to New Zealand when New Zealand is one of the more innovative countries in the world when it comes to rugby. It was an awesome experience though and one I am stoked that I was a part of it."

As well as younger brother Luke, Jacobson will play alongside the likes of former All Blacks Adam Thomson and Liam Messam as well as Fijian winger Patrick Osborne at Waikato this year.

Older brother Kane is contracted for the Northland Taniwha once again - all three brothers play in the loose forward positions.

"Luke and I have played a lot of footy together and I always enjoy running out with him. It doesn't change things too much in terms of, I'm not looking to give him the ball or vice versa just because we are brothers, but it's always enjoyable running around with family."

Waikato's first game is against Wellington at Hamilton's FMG Stadium on Saturday, September 12. Kick-off is at 2.05pm.