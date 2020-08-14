All college sport across Auckland is off this weekend, as the covid crisis worsens.

Director of sport Gordon Paulsen has written to high schools ahead of today's government alert level announcement, telling them events and matches scheduled for this weekend across the region are off.

"I wish to inform you that all College Sport events and activities scheduled for this weekend will not take place. Like you, we had hoped that the Ministry of Health may have been in a position to advise us that Auckland would shift back to alert level 1 or 2 at midnight tomorrow, however, to date that has not been possible," he wrote.

"Given this, we can but assume that Auckland will remain at alert level 3 over the weekend and consequently, school sport would not possible due to the Government's restrictions on gathering sizes.

"Along with the seriousness with which you take the wellbeing of the students in your care, College Sport Auckland also treats the welfare and safety of students representing their schools as a priority. Sadly, on this occasion it means we must postpone all events and activities this weekend."

Adding the organisation was not privileged to any prior knowledge on possible extension or upgrade of the current alert level 3, Paulsen said it was "the most responsible option" to make a call now on shelving this weekend's matches.

"We respect schools need time to get students organised for weekend sport. We also understand this would be a more complex exercise to execute while students are not permitted onto your respective campuses," he wrote.

He said once it was safe to do so the sports organisation would work to reschedule as many events and activities as was practical.

Winter college sport is suspended this weekend as the latest covid restrictions ban large gatherings in Auckland. Photo / Nick Reed

It's the second time this year Auckland secondary sport has been knocked for six by Covid-19.

In March, winter sports came to a grinding halt with School Sports NZ suspending all events on its national calendar including its summer sports tournament.

Winter sports did not get back underway until midway through June after the Government eased up restrictions on gatherings following the first national lockdown.

This weekend the much-vaunted Super Rugby Aotearoa clash at Eden Park between the Blues and the title-winning Crusaders is up in the air, with large gatherings banned under the current alert level 3.

The Government is due to make an announcement on extending or upgrading the alert level later today.