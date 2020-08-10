23-year-old Collin Morikawa won his first major at the US PGA Championship today after heading off a packed leaderboard on the final day at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

The Californian only turned professional last year after attending University of California, Berkeley just 40km from today's victory. He had two professional wins to his name and one other appearance at a major heading into the first major of the year but claimed the title with a final round 64 to finish at 13-under.

Throughout the fourth round there was at times up to six players in a share of the lead including the likes of fellow Americans Dustin Johnson, Tony Finau, Cameron Champ, Matthew Wolff, Scottie Scheffler and Australia's Jason Day and Englishman Paul Casey.

Morikawa secured the title with an eagle two on the par four 16th hole which took him from co-leader with Casey to a two-shot cushion.

Casey finished in second at 11-under with a final round 66 for his best finish at a major in 64 starts.

Morikawa joins Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus as winners of the PGA Championship at 23 years of age.

