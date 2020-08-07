COMMENT:

The appointment of the Nathan Brown/Phil Gould axis at the New Zealand Warriors is the biggest shake up at the NRL club in years.

It's a move that could have seismic implications – and it's a gamble, though the Warriors' hierarchy will argue the biggest risk was not to take one.

Brown will be confirmed as the Warriors' 11th head coach tomorrow, with Gould employed in a 'consultant' role.

In terms of embarking in a completely new direction, nothing on this scale has happened since 2001, when Eric Watson bought the club. He cancelled all existing player contracts, started a new entity and completely overhauled the front office.

This isn't quite as dramatic, but it's not too far away, and mainly because of Gould.

The 62-year-old is one of the most respected minds in the game, and is seen as a change merchant, but also tends to bring plenty of chaos.

There had been a degree of continuity at Mt Smart since May 2014, despite the ups and downs, as Andrew McFadden and Stephen Kearney (and the people around them), had broadly similar ideas about coaching and how to run a club.

Advertisement

Nathan Brown at a Warriors training session last year. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

That's gone now.

Gould will bring a different approach, and history shows the consultant title will mean little.

He's never been comfortable in the background and favours the sledgehammer over the scalpel.

Look at the recent Penrith experience. A former player, he was a local hero when he guided them to an emotional maiden premiership in 1991.

He went back as general manager in 2011 and had some big wins, including persuading the state government to invest tens of millions into the sport in the area and beefing up their player nursery, with a $25 million academy.

But there was the sacking of Ivan Cleary in 2015 – he looked "tired", according to Gould - and the subsequent axing of his successor Anthony Griffin in 2018, with Penrith in the top four, four weeks out from the finals.

Gould departed in April 2019, declaring his work was done, and the club is definitely in a much more stable position. But Australian critics have been quick to point out that the Panthers' NRL team is flying now, at the top of the table, without the considerable shadow of Gould in the background.

The appointment of the Nathan Brown/Phil Gould (pictured) axis at the New Zealand Warriors is the biggest shake up at the NRL club in years. Photo / Getty Images.

So why Gould, and why now?

Advertisement

As they embarked on their coaching search, following Kearney's abrupt axing, the Warriors' hierarchy identified a lack of high-level league IQ as one of their biggest issues.

The board, derived from Autex, doesn't have a background in the sport and they haven't had a football director-type figure since Brian Smith's departure last year.

It was a shortcoming that needed to be addressed. The first option was a `super coach', who can also build the right environment behind them.

That drove the approach to Craig Bellamy's agent, which didn't go anywhere. There was also dialogue with Wayne Bennett, despite denials from both parties, but that never progressed to a formal discussion or interview.

With those two off the table, and no other senior coaches available, focus switched to an alternative solution.

They wanted a director to oversee the whole operation, recalibrate the development pathways and act as a sounding board for the first grade coach.

Given his background and prominence, Gould didn't take long to identify, and the challenge will appeal, along with the fact he'll have plenty of input and power, but no ultimate responsibility if things go south.

The Warriors will hope that Gould's influence and gravitas assist with the NRL powerbrokers across the Tasman, and also help to convince the New Zealand Rugby League to invest in local pathways, for a mutually beneficial outcome.

But can he deliver?

It will be a big test, especially as the club have scratched almost all their teams below NRL level for 2021 and local playing talent is constantly plundered by rival teams, with seemingly superior scouting networks.

Nathan Brown talks to the media after the round 23 NRL match between the Wests Tigers and the Newcastle Knights. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Brown is less of a surprise. When he was contracted as a technical adviser last November it felt like he was being assessed, despite chief executive Cameron George telling the Herald at the time "He is not here for that at all. That's never even crossed my mind."

Brown was then high on the list of contenders following Kearney's exit in late June, before surprising club hierarchy by pulling out of the race a few weeks later.

But by then Todd Payten had begun to prove himself, impressing everyone in incredibly difficult circumstances.

But once Payten turned down the club's offer, which was for a shorter term than Brown's expected three-year deal, the former Knights coach was again a front-runner.

Brown's appointment won't set pulses racing, though he has some upside.

He's young (47), with hopefully his best coaching years ahead of him and he showed a commitment to developing young, local talent at the Knights.

But he's only achieved moderate success in an NRL coaching career of more than 250 games, and couldn't see his Newcastle project through to its conclusion, despite being given plenty of time by a patient board.

The long suffering Warriors fanbase might have a slightly different feeling as they digest this news.

Instead of 'here we go again', it's more like 'where are we going this time?'

Nobody quite knows, and the Payten situation feels like a jewel may have slipped through their fingers.