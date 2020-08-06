COMMENT by Martin Devlin:

Can it get any worse for the Warriors? It's a serious question.

Is it possible and if so how can it? The beleaguered club's hit rock bottom this week with a savage one-two knockout combo that has sent it reeling towards the canvas.

Todd Payten's 180 degree about-face on the coaching job was just plain weird, and still leaves more questions unanswered than provided enough answers to questions.

Everyone has their reasons for a dramatic and sudden change of heart, compassionate grounds are especially sensitive, but I agree with former coach Tony Kemp who yesterday queried whether Todd's father-in-law's illness is/was the main deciding factor.

It does appear a little murky - shades of last year's Mark Rudan departure from the Phoenix perhaps? I guess we'll find out for sure when he (Payten) officially gets named by the Cowboys?

Now if all that wasn't shock enough then just 24 hours later Blake Green up and left quicker than you could say "but he wasn't getting a new contract

anyway".

To lose Green after everything else that's gone on is an absolute disaster. And to now spend the rest of the campaign led by a coach who doesn't want to be there is just nonsensical.

Todd Payten at the post-match press conference after a win over the Wests Tigers. Photo / Photosport

Morale must be below Broncos levels. How could it not be?

What possibly could the owners/CEO be saying to the remaining squad that might reassure them about anything - let alone inspire them to put all this aside and keep focused on the next forlorn run of fixtures? Games that from here on in are little more than an exercise in fulfilling obligations as opposed to any meaningful or realistic opportunity to achieve what anyone might call success.

Right now the club needs the support and loyalty of its fans more than it ever has.

But how much of that goodwill is still even out there? Probably a little bit more than they have belief and a little bit less than they retain hope.

And what wouldn't you give to hear what Stephen Kearney thinks about it all ...