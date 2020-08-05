Mitchell Santner's about to spend months away from home in different parts of the world, but right now all he's worried about is curing boredom.

The Black Caps all-rounder is in Trinidad ahead of the Caribbean Premier League which starts in a fortnight, before then heading to next month's Indian Premier League in the United Arab Emirates.

Despite being just a couple of days into it, Santner concedes he's struggling being in quarantine.

"I'll just have to take it day by day and get through," he told the Herald from his hotel room. "A bit of Netflix and there's actually a golf channel so that'll keep me interested."

But with no live tournaments until the PGA Championship starts later this week, the golf nut says he's admitted to watching highlights.

"I'll probably just change between that, PlayStation, Netflix and some jogging on the spot, just to keep moving and break down the day a bit."

Mitchell Santner's currently in quarantine in Trinidad, and is doing his best to stay entertained. Photo / Getty

Santner was reluctant to sign on for both the CPL and IPL, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. At this stage, both will be played without crowds – a world away from the euphoria and pandemonium usually associated with the competitions. The Caribbean's had over 73,000 Covid-19 cases and 1100 deaths, while the UAE's had more than 61,000 cases and 350 deaths.

But there were other issues which made the 28-year-old think twice.

"It was probably more the time away that I was hesitant about," Santner explains.

"I'll go straight to the IPL after this, so that'll be four or five months away and then I'll be straight back into a home summer. But it'll be nice to play cricket again and we've had four months off anyway.

"The protocols they've put in place here have been pretty good so far. They've had the social distancing, everyone's been masking up, people are just dropping stuff outside the room rather than coming in, so they're doing all they can. We had a Covid test this morning and will have another in seven days, and if you get a couple of negative results, you can move onto the next phase."

The Black Lives Matter movement is also expected to be present in the CPL.

The West Indies players were vocal in their support of the anti-racism campaign during the three-test series in England. Players took a knee before each test, while the likes of their captain Jason Holder were vocal in how racism has impacted them, and the determination.

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson this week told the Herald that the team is "right behind that cause in promoting equality", and Santner said he would be open to taking a knee in support.