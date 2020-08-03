Warriors playmaker Blake Green has been granted an immediate release from his contract.

Green approached the club through his manager Isaac Moses seeking a release from the last three months of his contract to enable him to join another NRL club, the Warriors announced.

"We were committed to Blake staying with us for the rest of the season but he and his management have indicated they want an immediate release," said Warriors boss Cameron George.

"Given the circumstances we have granted his request.

"We thank Blake for the contribution he has made to the Vodafone Warriors over the last three years and wish him and his family all the best for the future."

Green will now join the Newcastle Knights for the remainder of the NRL season, reports the Daily Telegraph.

The move is a big boost to the injury-hit Knights in their hopes to make the finals, while the Warriors lose one of their most consistent performers this season.

Confirmed - Blake Green has joined Newcastle for rest of season. Announcement soon. Big in for Knights — Brent Read (@brentread_7) August 3, 2020

Green, who is off contract with the Warriors at the end of the season, was surprisingly publicly dumped by team owner Mark Robinson recently and was told he was surplus to requirements at the club.

The 33-year-old admitted last month that he was blindsided by Robinson's comments.

"It irritated me a little bit but the club's made a decision and I can't do anything about that, so I'll just keep playing my role in the footy team and do as best I can," Green told NRL.com after Robinson announced the news of his situation.

"I know the club's potentially in a bit of a rebuilding stage, so maybe they made a decision that I'm not going to be a part of that.

"I'm really proud of what I've done since I came to the footy club. My first year here was the first time we made the finals in seven years."

League great Andrew Johns recently slammed the Warriors' decision to offload the NRL veteran.

"It leaves them without a rudder," Johns told Wide World of Sports.

"They've always been a club with so much potential, they have such a big team, but they've always lacked direction since Stacey Jones retired.

"Blake Green has done a marvellous job there, he's a really great game manager. He's not one of those players that will win you a game.

"But he keeps them on track. He's the rudder in the ship that keeps them going. Without him, I don't know who organises the team."

Green's departure is also another blow to any hopes of an unlikely playoff run for the Warriors, who are coming off an upset 26-20 win over the Wests Tigers.

The Warriors sit in 12th on the NRL ladder, four points off the top eight.

Meanwhile, the Warriors will also lose out on their top candidate for the vacant coaching job in Todd Payten, who rejected an offer to take charge of the club fulltime due to family reasons.