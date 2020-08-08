Another former All Black has laced up their boots in club rugby this week, with Keith Lowen taking the field for Pirongia in Waikato Division 1 on Saturday.

On what was Pirongia's sponsors' day, the mountain men took on Te Rapa at Pirongia Domain.

Pirongia played with 14 men for most of the match after a red card and at one stage had only 13 players.

Lowen took the field at halftime to play first five-eighth and donned the No 16 jersey.

He played all 40 minutes and grabbed a try.

The final score was 24-22 to Te Rapa.

The 46-year-old one-test All Black last played professional rugby for the NEC Green Rockets in the Japanese Top League during 2008.

Since his professional retirement, he has played a few charity games as well as a few seasons for Hautapu who he represented for the best part of two decades.

Lowen represented the Blues, Chiefs and Cheetahs in Super Rugby.

He made his provincial debut for Bay of Plenty in 1996 before transferring to Waikato where he clocked up 83 appearances between 1998 and 2005 with 44 tries to his name.

One test All Black, Keith Lowen, put on his boots for Pirongia on Friday night in Waikato Division 1 rugby. Photo / Paul Estcourt

He follows the likes of former All Blacks Daniel Carter and Carlos Spencer who have also turned out for club sides in recent weeks.

Liam Messam also made an appearance playing centre for Raglan in Waikato Division 2 last weekend.