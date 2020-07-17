Sydney FC 3

Wellington Phoenix 1

The Wellington Phoenix have been left to rue the shelving of the much-maligned Video Assistant Referee as they restarted their A-League football season with an eventful 3-1 defeat by Sydney FC at Jubilee Stadium.

With the scores locked at 1-1 late in the contest, English striker Gary Hooper appeared to have scored the winning goal, but was flagged offside. On replay, Hooper looked onside, but with television technology no longer being utilised, the goal remain chalked off.

Just moments later, Sydney broke downfield with substitute Trent Buhagiar putting the hosts ahead, before he added his second and Sydney's third just two minutes later to seal the points for the defending champions. Both goals came from sloppy Phoenix passes, the wind perhaps having been taken from their sails by Hooper's disallowed effort.

After a goalless first half, Reno Piscopo and Adam Le Fondre traded second-half spot-kicks as two genuine A-League contenders went toe-to-toe in an energetic clash which belied the four-month break since either last played a competitive match.

Wellington went ahead after fullback Libby Cacace – currently linked with a now inevitable European move – burst into the area midway through the second half and was brought down by Sydney defender Ryan MacGowan. With regular penalty taker Ulises Davila having not started the game, Piscopo calmly slotted home the game's opening goal. It was ultimately his final act of an excellent game, replaced immediately by Davila.

Reno Piscopo of the Phoenix celebrates after scoring a penalty. Photo / Photosport

The awarding of Sydney FC's penalty was curious. A Wellington clearance was allowed to bounce by Davila on the corner of the box and while it rebounded up and brushed his arm, it appeared to have first touched his body which cast doubt on referee Chris Beath's decision. However, with VAR not in use, Wellington's protests were waved away and Le Fondre equalised.

The Phoenix also believed they'd earned a penalty after quarter of an hour. Alex Rufer fired a first time shot into Sydney FC defender Rhyan Grant after who appeared to block the effort with an upraised arm inside the penalty area. Wellington coach Ufuk Talay was incensed, debating the decision with the fourth official and then referee Chris Beath as the sides left the field at halftime.

It had been 124 days after they last took the field, but the Phoenix started brightly with Piscopo particularly prominent. Only the end product was missing with Sydney goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne untested in the first half. At the other end, Stefan Marinovic was twice forced into acrobatic saves. More used to the firm pitches and warm evenings of the summer months, the players had to deal instead with persistent rain and a greasy surface which regularly tested their footing.

Talay elected to leave star imports Hooper and Davila on the bench, instead handing a first start of the season to teenager Ben Waine and a 100th A-League appearance to Jaushua Sotirio. Davila and Hooper were introduced together after 64 minutes and played starring roles in the controversy that followed.

The win all but seals the Premier's Plate for Sydney FC as regular season winners. The Phoenix next face Perth Glory on Wednesday night, but will no doubt hope they are given the opportunity to redress the balance against Sydney FC when finals football rolls around next month.

Sydney FC 3 (Le Fondre pen 76', Buhagiar 88', 90')

Wellington Phoenix 1 (Piscopo pen 66')