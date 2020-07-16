Boxing legend Mike Tyson has announced his next face-off, but it's not the kind of opponent most fans of the sport expected or wanted.

Despite being linked in recent months to a trilogy bout with former heavyweight rival Evander Holyfield - as well as former champ Shannon Briggs - along with posting a string of impressive training videos online, it won't be boxing that brings Tyson back in to the world's spotlight.

The 53-year-old, who hasn't entered the ring as a professional boxer in 15 years, will instead take part in a Discovery Channel special billed as Tyson vs. Jaws: Rumble On the Reef for the channel's annual Shark Week promotion.

The episode will see Tyson "square off" against a Great White Shark "in the name of research", according to Entertainment Weekly, but it's not clear how Tyson and the animal will interact; though the show did say that no animals were harmed during filming.

"I took on this challenger to overcome fears I still deal with in life," the heavyweight champ said in a statement. "I equate this with overcoming my fear of getting back into the ring at 54 years old.

"I learned from this experience doing Shark Week that whatever intimidates me, I am still able to step up to the challenge of overcoming anything that would prevent me from accomplishing my life's mission of reaching my highest potential in life and bringing me closer to God."

Long time ring announcer Michael Buffer will voice the special episode.

"Someone's going to get bit," says Tyson, smiling into the camera in a promo.

The shark will not be the first wild animal that Tyson has gone head-to-head with in his life, he owned three white Bengal tigers, two females by the names of Kenya and Storm and a male named Boris.

Footage surfaced of Tyson playing with one of the tigers back in 1996, the animal sparring with the boxer while running around with a ball in its mouth.

However, boxing fans will still be holding their collective breath at the thought of Tyson donning the gloves in the ring once again, a prospect he hasn't ruled out.

"Anything's possible, my ego is starting to get elated and stuff that I'm capable of doing things but we'll see right. The future's got a lot of things on hold for us," Tyson told TMZ in May.

"There's a lot of people out there that need help and something like that [an exhibition fight] could help a lot of people that need help. That's basically what I've embarked on, a life of charity and gratitude."