The pregnant wife of Warriors star David Fusitu'a has posted an emotional message calling for her husband to return home ahead of the arrival of their first child.

Fusitu'a is one of four Warriors players, including Ken Maumalo, Agnatius Paasi and King Vuniyayawa, who will return back to New Zealand on July 27 for family reasons in the middle of the NRL season.

The Warriors winger's pregnant wife Eden Fusitu'a took to Twitter to thank everyone involved in getting the green light for players to return home after months away from their loved ones.

"For my health and the health of our baby, we need David home," she wrote on Twitter. "We've needed him home for a while.

"Ngā mihi (thanks) @NZWarriors, @RLPlayers, (coach) Todd (Payten), the welfare staff and the players for being so understanding and supportive.

"And David, for being the best husband and soon to be dad."

The Warriors yesterday announced they had booked flights back to New Zealand for the four players who expressed desire to reunite with their families.

The Warriors have been forced to leave their families behind in New Zealand since relocating to Australia in May to play in the resumption of the NRL season. Earlier this month, the Warriors warned the NRL that some players would return to New Zealand if their families were not granted an exemption to enter Australia, with this weekend's clash against the Sharks being the final deadline.

However, the New Zealand Government's request to Air New Zealand for a temporary halt of all incoming international flights to ease the stress on the country's isolation facilities has pushed back that deadline for the Warriors, with players now only able to fly back home on July 27.

David Fusitu'a. Photo / Photosport

Warriors CEO Cameron George said Fusitu'a, Maumalo, Paasi and Vuniyayawa had the total support of the players, staff and the club.

"We can't say enough about the sacrifice they have made being away from their families so long," he said.

"We fully understand the predicament they have been in and we're so appreciative of what they have done in committing to the cause for as long as they have.

"When we travelled to Australia we promised the players everything possible in our control would be done to secure travel exemptions for their families to join them there.

"Ultimately the decision lies with government agencies to approve the applications the NRL made on our behalf. There hasn't been any sign of a favourable result, which we accepted was always a possibility. Given those circumstances David, Ken, Agantius and King are free to go home.

"We're hugely disappointed it hasn't worked out as we would have liked but it was out of our control."

George doubts families will get an exemption any time soon, and those who are returning to New Zealand on July 27 are unlikely to participate "at all for the rest of the season".

The quartet will be required to go into isolation for 14 days before they can finally see their families next month. George said consideration was now being given to how best to replace the returning players in the squad.